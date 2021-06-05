You are the owner of this article.
BASEBALL: Pioneers rally for regional title

E3KdJPpXIAMg5Rh.jpg

Providence captured its seventh regional title Saturday night. 

EVANSVILLE — Providence shook off a slow start to capture its seventh regional title Saturday night. 

The Pioneers, who trailed 4-1 after four innings, topped North Posey 8-6 in the Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional final at Bosse Field. 

Providence (21-7) will face eighth-ranked University (23-9) at 3 p.m. next Saturday in the Mooresville Semistate. 

The Pioneers began their comeback by tallying twice in the top of the fifth inning. The Vikings got one back in the bottom of the inning before the floodgates opened for Providence in the top of the sixth, when the Pioneers plated five runs to to control. 

North Posey got one in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it. 

Ray Reisinger and Landon Kruer led Providence with two hits apiece. Reisinger drove in three while Kruer touched home twice. 

Hayden Vissing, the Pioneers' third pitcher, picked up the win in relief. The junior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out one over 1 2/3 innings. Eli Watson, who sparked Providence's rally with a triple in the fifth inning, notched the save. The senior allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out one over the final two frames. 

PIONEERS TOP RAIDERS 

EVANSVILLE — Reisinger matched his single-game school-record for strikeouts and Providence tallied twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-3 win over South Ripley in Saturday's first Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional semifinal. 

Against the Raiders, Reisinger allowed three unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 16 — which matched his total from a game earlier this season — over 6 1/3 innings. Fellow senior Eli Watson came on to get the final two outs. 

IMG_6332.jpg

Providence senior pitcher Ray Reisinger allowed three unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 16 — which matched his total from a game earlier this season — over 6 1/3 innings. 

Casey Kaelin, Jake Rodski and David Newbanks had two hits apiece for Providence, which had eight as a team. Kaelin tripled in the game's first run in the first inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, after South Ripley had tied it up in the top of the inning. 

Max Beatty also drove in a pair of runs while Rodski and freshman Jack Beyl each scored twice for the Pioneers, who will be seeking their seventh regional title and first since 2017. 

CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI REGIONAL

Saturday at Bosse Field

Game 1: Providence 5, South Ripley 3

PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH RIPLEY 3

South Ripley     000     003     0 — 3 7 1

Providence       100     202     X — 5 8 1

W — Ray Reisinger. L — B. Linkel. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Jake Rodski (P), David Newbanks (P). 3B — Kaelin (P). Records — South Ripley 15-7, Providence 20-7. 

Game 2: North Posey 2, Linton-Stockton 1

Game 3 (final): Providence 8, North Posey 6

PROVIDENCE 8, NORTH POSEY 6

Providence       100     025     0 — 8 7 3

North Posey     300     110     1 — 6 7 3

W — Hayden Vissing. L — C. Douglas. SV — Eli Watson. 2B —Landon Kruer (P), Reisinger (P), C. Christie (NP). 3B — Watson (P). HR — O. Spears (NP). Records — Providence 21-7, North Posey 19-8. 

