BASEBALL: Pioneers rally for regional title

Providence senior Ray Reisinger talks about the Pioneers' 8-6 win over South Ripley in the regional final. @newstribscores @Providence_BB pic.twitter.com/tMl9oah2CW— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 6, 2021
EVANSVILLE — Providence shook off a slow start to capture its seventh regional title Saturday night.
The Pioneers, who trailed 4-1 after four innings, topped North Posey 8-6 in the Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional final at Bosse Field.
Providence (21-7) will face eighth-ranked University (23-9) at 3 p.m. next Saturday in the Mooresville Semistate.
The Pioneers began their comeback by tallying twice in the top of the fifth inning. The Vikings got one back in the bottom of the inning before the floodgates opened for Providence in the top of the sixth, when the Pioneers plated five runs to to control.
North Posey got one in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it.
Ray Reisinger and Landon Kruer led Providence with two hits apiece. Reisinger drove in three while Kruer touched home twice.
Hayden Vissing, the Pioneers' third pitcher, picked up the win in relief. The junior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out one over 1 2/3 innings. Eli Watson, who sparked Providence's rally with a triple in the fifth inning, notched the save. The senior allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out one over the final two frames.
Providence junior Jake Rodski talks about Providence's 8-6 win over North Posey to win the regional. @newstribscores @Providence_BB pic.twitter.com/xQEdRGHSNJ— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 6, 2021
PIONEERS TOP RAIDERS
EVANSVILLE — Reisinger matched his single-game school-record for strikeouts and Providence tallied twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-3 win over South Ripley in Saturday's first Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional semifinal.
Against the Raiders, Reisinger allowed three unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 16 — which matched his total from a game earlier this season — over 6 1/3 innings. Fellow senior Eli Watson came on to get the final two outs.
Casey Kaelin, Jake Rodski and David Newbanks had two hits apiece for Providence, which had eight as a team. Kaelin tripled in the game's first run in the first inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, after South Ripley had tied it up in the top of the inning.
Max Beatty also drove in a pair of runs while Rodski and freshman Jack Beyl each scored twice for the Pioneers, who will be seeking their seventh regional title and first since 2017.
.
CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI REGIONAL
Saturday at Bosse Field
Game 1: Providence 5, South Ripley 3
PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH RIPLEY 3
South Ripley 000 003 0 — 3 7 1
Providence 100 202 X — 5 8 1
W — Ray Reisinger. L — B. Linkel. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Jake Rodski (P), David Newbanks (P). 3B — Kaelin (P). Records — South Ripley 15-7, Providence 20-7.
Game 2: North Posey 2, Linton-Stockton 1
Game 3 (final): Providence 8, North Posey 6
PROVIDENCE 8, NORTH POSEY 6
Providence 100 025 0 — 8 7 3
North Posey 300 110 1 — 6 7 3
W — Hayden Vissing. L — C. Douglas. SV — Eli Watson. 2B —Landon Kruer (P), Reisinger (P), C. Christie (NP). 3B — Watson (P). HR — O. Spears (NP). Records — Providence 21-7, North Posey 19-8.
Providence shortstop Casey Kaelin, who had a couple of big hits, talks about his team's win. @Providence_BB @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/rYJgeDl8eq— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 5, 2021