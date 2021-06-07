BASEBALL: Pioneers rally for regional title

EVANSVILLE — After four innings in Saturday night’s Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional final, the normally boisterous Providence dugout was unusually quiet.
Most of that was due to North Posey’s 4-1 lead over the Pioneers at Bosse Field.
But in the top of the fifth, Providence got a jolt. After senior Landon Kruer beat out a double-play attempt at first base, classmate Eli Watson came up clutch. The Western Kentucky-signee hit a ball that went over the rightfielder’s head, scoring Kruer. As Watson slid into third an errant relay throw went past the base, allowing him to score too.
Suddenly the Pioneers had new life. That momentum carried over into sixth inning, when Providence plated five runs to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish en route to an 8-6 win and the program’s seventh regional title.
“We really weren’t great tonight. We made three errors, we walked a lot of people, that’s not usually who we are. But like I said to them, with maybe some more colorful language, this is one tough group of kids. Not one of them cares who gets the credit; they’re great teammates. It’s definitely a team I love to go to war with,” Pioneers coach Scott Hutchins said. “They’re tough dudes, there’s no other way to say it.”
Providence (21-7) will face eighth-ranked University (23-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mooresville Semistate.
After the Pioneers plated one run in the top of the first, the Vikings scored three in the bottom of the inning before adding a fourth run in the fourth.
In top of the next inning, with two outs and Kruer on first, Watson came up big.
“I told the guys in the dugout, ‘We have no momentum right here, we have to find something to get us going,’” Watson recalled afterward. “Then luckily I caught lightning in a bottle and stroked a ball over a kid’s head and scored a couple runs. I think that’s what got us the momentum. Then we fought our butts off from there.”
North Posey got one run back in the bottom of the fifth before the floodgates opened up for Providence.
With one out, David Newbanks walked before Max Beatty followed with a single through the left side. Hayden Vissing then hit a drive to right field to score Newbanks before Grant Borden's sacrifice fly tied it at 5-all. Kruer then reached on an error, that allowed Luke Kruer to score the go-ahead run. After Watson was intentionally walked, Ray Reisinger doubled in two to make it 8-5.
Reisinger and Landon Kruer led Providence with two hits apiece. Reisinger drove in three while Kruer touched home twice.
Vissing, the Pioneers' third pitcher, picked up the win in relief. The junior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out one over 1 2/3 innings. Watson notched the save. The right-hander allowed one earned run — on a seventh-inning solo home run by Owen Spears — while striking out one over the final two frames.
"We just kept fighting," Watson said. "Our backs were against the wall, so we just had to keep on fighting. We knew one of us was going to turn this game around when we got a few runners on. Then we scored one or two and we were close to flipping the lineup over. I knew that was the turning point. We just kept going from there."
PIONEERS TOP RAIDERS
Reisinger matched his single-game school-record for strikeouts and Providence tallied twice in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-3 win over South Ripley in Saturday's first Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional semifinal.
Against the Raiders, Reisinger allowed three unearned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 16 — which matched his total from a game earlier this season — over 6 1/3 innings. Fellow senior Eli Watson came on to get the final two outs.
Casey Kaelin, Jake Rodski and Newbanks had two hits apiece for Providence, which had eight as a team. Kaelin tripled in the game's first run in the first inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth, after South Ripley had tied it up in the top of the inning.
Beatty also drove in a pair of runs while Rodski and freshman Jack Beyl each scored twice for the Pioneers.
.
CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI REGIONAL
Saturday at Bosse Field
Game 1: Providence 5, South Ripley 3
PROVIDENCE 5, SOUTH RIPLEY 3
South Ripley 000 003 0 — 3 7 1
Providence 100 202 X — 5 8 1
W — Ray Reisinger. L — B. Linkel. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Jake Rodski (P), David Newbanks (P). 3B — Kaelin (P). Records — South Ripley 15-7, Providence 20-7.
Game 2: North Posey 2, Linton-Stockton 1
Providence coach Scott Hutchins gets post-game shower after @Providence_BB beat South Ripley 8-6 in Saturday's 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional final. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/aBwJn787Yf— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 8, 2021
Game 3 (final): Providence 8, North Posey 6
PROVIDENCE 8, NORTH POSEY 6
Providence 100 025 0 — 8 7 3
North Posey 300 110 1 — 6 7 3
W — Hayden Vissing. L — C. Douglas. SV — Eli Watson. 2B —Landon Kruer (P), Reisinger (P), C. Christie (NP). 3B — Watson (P). HR — O. Spears (NP). Records — Providence 21-7, North Posey 19-8.