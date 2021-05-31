BASEBALL: Pioneers return to sectional supremacy

PEKIN — This one felt different for Scott Hutchins. And rightfully so.
After serving as an assistant coach for 23 years, during which time Providence won 13 sectional titles, Hutchins won his first as the Pioneers’ head man Monday.
A seven-run third inning, and a near-perfect performance by Cody Jackson on the mound, powered Providence to a 10-0 six-inning win over Austin in the Class 2A Eastern Sectional final.
“I’ve been on this field a lot of times, but it definitely feels different,” Hutchins said as his players celebrated the program’s 19th sectional championship. “It felt different all week being the head coach. It feels really good to get one as a head coach. I didn’t want to be the guy that didn’t continue this tradition at Providence that’s for sure.”
Providence coach Scott Hutchins gets doused with water after the Pioneers' 10-0 win over Austin in the 2A Eastern Sectional final. @Providence_BB @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/USJeNsAjFI— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) May 31, 2021
The Pioneers (19-7) advance to face South Ripley (15-6), which downed No. 9 Southwestern 6-3 in Monday’s South Ripley Sectional final, at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Bosse Field in the Evansville Mater Dei Regional semifinals. North Posey (18-7) will meet Linton-Stockton (12-7) in the second semi. The championship game is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Hutchins, who was a long-time assistant under Scott Hornung, was named Hornung’s successor in August of 2019. However, he didn’t get to coach his first official game until March 30 after the 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19.
Things didn’t start off swimmingly for Hutchins. The Pioneers began the 2021 season by losing five of their first seven games.
“We were 2-5 at one point. We were just trying to figure some things out. We weren’t really hitting early (either),” he said. “Now we played some tough teams early on too, but we weren’t playing great baseball. Really since the Silver Creek game [a 10-2 error-filled loss], where they really took it to us, we’ve won 17 of our last 19. We’re playing pretty good baseball right now.”
That trend continued Monday.
Jackson, a sophomore right-hander, tossed a one-hit shutout to improve to 6-1 on the mound this season. He walked three while striking out 15 — one shy of the school record, which teammate Ray Reisinger set earlier this season.
“He had a chance to maybe break it (if the game had gone seven innings),” Hutchins said. “He was awesome today, just absolutely awesome. Fifteen in a sectional final is pretty special.”
“My fastball was on. My curveball was struggling at the beginning, but I finally found that and that really helped me getting those K’s,” Jackson added.
Sophomore Cody Jackson talks about @Providence_BB's sectional-title win & his 15-strikeout performance. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/x9XQvS8uIp— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) May 31, 2021
Jackson struck out 10 consecutive hitters at one point.
“Their first 14 recorded outs were all strikeouts, so we didn’t have to catch the ball today. We caught a pop-up at first and a pop-up at second, those were the only balls we had to catch all day,” Hutchins said. “That makes it easy on your defense.”
Something that made Monday easier for Jackson was the Pioneers’ big bottom of the third inning.
Sophomore Grant Borden started it with a single to left field before Landon Kruer hit into a fielder’s choice. Austin sophomore starter Brady Watts then walked Eli Watson and Ray Reisinger to load the bases.
The next batter, Casey Kaelin, hit a high fly to left field, where Bryce Lawless misplayed the ball, allowing Kruer to come home for the game’s first run. Jake Rodski followed with a two-run single to center field.
“We call him the ‘dirt bag’ — he’s a tough, gritty player. He always comes through in those spots,” Hutchins said of Rodski, who stole second before David Newbanks was walked to load the bases again.
Watts then struck out Max Beatty to bring up Hayden Vissing. The junior, who homered in Providence’s first-round win over Henryville, blasted a Watts offering over the center-field fence for a grand slam.
“I saw the bases loaded and two outs, I was ready to step up. I got a good fastball to hit and I got it pretty good,” Vissing said. “I knew it off the bat.”
Junior Hayden Vissing talks about @Providence_BB's 10-0 win over Austin in the Eastern Sectional final as well as his grand slam. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/QBobiis16D— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) May 31, 2021
“Hayden Vissing, we joke that all he does is hit home runs. He hit a really big one there,” Hutchins added. “From there we were all able to relax a little bit and enjoy the rest of the game. But that was a fun inning for sure.”
The Pioneers tacked on a trio of runs in the sixth to end the game early via the “mercy” rule.
Kruer led off with a triple before Watson singled him home. After Reisinger walked, Austin reliever Parker Bruce struck out back-to-back batters before Newbanks doubled over the rightfielder’s head to score Watson and Reisinger. That prompted a Providence celebration.
The win gave the Pioneers their third consecutive sectional championship in 2A, after playing 2018 and ‘19 in 3A due to the IHSAA’s success factor, and Hutchins his first.
“It means a lot,” Watson said. “Scott’s one helluva coach, and then with (associate head coach Jacob) Julius behind him, he’s just been there for all of us. He really deserved one.”
.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Monday's final
PROVIDENCE 10, AUSTIN 0
Austin 000 000 — 0 1 1
Providence 007 003 — 10 8 0
W — Cody Jackson (6-1). L — Brady Watts. 2B — Max Beatty (P), David Newbanks (P). 3B — Landon Kruer (P). HR — Hayden Vissing. Records — Austin 14-16, Providence 19-7.