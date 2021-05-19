JEFFERSONVILLE — For just the second time all season, Jeffersonville gave up more than 10 runs.
Earlier in the year Louisville Trinity, Kentucky’s top-ranked team, downed the Red Devils 15-0.
Wednesday night, Jeff had another night it’d like to forget in an 18-1 six-inning loss to visiting Providence.
“When you walk 11 guys, get three hits and make three errors — not a good night,” said Red Devils coach Derek Ellis, whose team slipped to 16-10.
Jeff got off to a nightmarish start in the top of the first inning.
After the Pioneers’ Eli Watson ripped a triple down into the left field corner, Jeff freshman starter Caiden White issued three straight walks.
“When our pitcher doesn’t have his stuff, that mojo can’t trickle to our catch and the wave can’t go back out to everybody else and (we) fall into the same funk,” Ellis said. “We got beat by 17 runs, but maybe we needed this to get it out of our system.”
Providence plated four runs in the first thanks to a sacrifice fly by David Newbanks, a passed ball, a wild pitch and a stolen base.
The nightmare continued in the third for Jeff, as the Pioneers plated six more runs to go ahead 10-0.
Providence (15-7) began the frame with four straight singles. A pair of Red Devil errors also aided the Pioneers’ big inning, which was highlighted by Landon Kruer’s two-run double to left field.
“Tonight is the best we’ve hit the ball all year long,” Providence coach Scott Hutchins said. “That’s a good team over there, it’s a really good team over there, they just didn’t play great tonight.
“We had a great approach tonight and we didn’t strike out a lot. That’s the best team we’ve beaten all year. We played really well tonight.”
Jeff got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with a run-scoring triple by Brett Denby.
In the top of the sixth inning, the floodgates opened — if they weren’t already open. The Pioneers added eight more runs thanks in part to six walks, a hit batter and another throwing error.
That was more than enough offense for Providence pitcher Ray Reisinger. The senior right-hander allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out five over the five frames.
.
PROVIDENCE 18, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Providence 406 008 — 18 10 0
Jeffersonville 000 100 — 1 3 3
W — Ray Reisinger 5-3. L —Caiden White 3-1. 2B — Landon Kruer (P), Reisinger (P), Brett Denby (J). 3B — Eli Watson (P), Denby (J). Records — Providence 15-7, Jeff 16-10.
