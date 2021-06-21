At the bottom of every practice plan the Providence coaching staff has distributed this season have been two words — Victory Field.
Tonight, the Pioneers will be back on the home field of the Indianapolis Indians in the Class 2A state championship game.
Providence (22-7) will face Eastside (26-6) at approximately 8 p.m. in Indianapolis.
"At the bottom of every practice plan we have written it says 'Victory Field' — our hearts were set on it from the very beginning," Pioneers head coach Scott Hutchins said after his team's 14-1 victory over University at the Mooresville Semistate. "Now that these guys, they've worked so hard, they deserve it, they've earned this."
Providence is seeking its second state title after taking home the big trophy in 2016.
"We've been thinking about it the whole year, it's just been the goal," senior pitcher Ray Reisinger said. "We're not done yet, though, we've got to win that last game."
And they’re off! Next stop is Roncalli HS for BP and then to Victory Field pic.twitter.com/egUU7qYjkM— Providence Baseball (@Providence_BB) June 21, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.