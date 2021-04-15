CLARKSVILLE — A hot start propelled Providence to a 15-5, six-inning victory over visiting Jennings County on Wednesday night.
After the Panthers plated two runs in the top of the first, the Pioneers responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the inning to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Casey Kaelin led off the home half with a triple before scoring on Ray Reisinger's double.
The Providence offense kept rolling from there.
Kaelin finished 3-for-5 at the plate, while Reisinger was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Jake Rodski also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Eli Watson added a solo home run and two RBIs while Hayden Vissing finished with four RBIs.
That was more than enough for starter Cody Jackson, who picked up the win on the mound.
