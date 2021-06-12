BASEBALL: Pioneers will try to slow down Trailblazers

When they're in the field in Saturday's Class 2A Mooresville Semistate game, the Providence Pioneers may not have the luxury of blinking.
That's because their foe, eighth-ranked University, will run at any chance. The Trailblazers have stolen a whopping 125 bases this season.
"They're very aggressive base-running, that's the one thing that we've noticed, so we've worked a lot on that in practice," said Providence head coach Scott Hutchins, whose team will face University at around 3 p.m. with a berth in the IHSAA State Finals on the line. "They will look to take an extra base any time that they have an opportunity. They've stolen a ton of bases.
"We're usually pretty good at controlling the running game, but we've worked a little bit extra on changing our looks up on the mound, changing the timing up and (catcher) Landon (Kruer) throws really well. It's not so much the stolen bases that we're working on, but if you miss a relay man they're taking another base. If you get an out on a bunt or a slow-roller, or whatever it might be, and you think the play's over after you've thrown the guy out at first, they'll take the next base, going from second to third or whatever. We just have to be on top of our game, for sure."
While the Pioneers (21-7) are looking to return to the state championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2016, University (23-9) is seeking its second straight state title. The Trailblazers defeated Washington Township 4-1 in the Class A final in 2019, after losing in that game the year before.
"I think a big part of postseason success in high school are teams that have been there and the moment doesn't get too big for them," said Hutchins, who was an assistant coach on Providence's state-championship team. "They were 1A runner-up in 18, 1A champs in '19, so I'm sure they've got kids that are still around from those teams. It's just a program that is kind of used to winning in the postseason, so being in the final four is not something that's going to freak them out. It's a big challenge for sure."
At the plate, the Trailblazers are led by senior infielder Luke Hellman, who's hitting .429 and has stolen 18 bases and scored 18 runs. University has 10 players hitting at least .306.
The Trailblazers also appear to have a deep pitching staff. Junior Grayson Knight picked up the win on the mound in University's 8-2 triumph over Parke Heritage in the Cascade Regional final. Senior Tyler Galyean tossed the final two frames, striking out four. Galyean, a 6-foot-4 lefty who is heading to Miami of Ohio, has a deceptive 1-4 record on the mound this season with three saves and a 3.06 earned-run average. He does, though, have 52 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings.
Matt Moore is another key player for the Trailblazers. The senior outfielder/first baseman/right-handed pitcher is hitting .337 with a team-best 31 RBIs. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs in the regional-final victory.