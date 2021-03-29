LANESVILLE — Eric Wigginton threw four strong innings and his teammates gave him plenty of run support as Charlestown outlasted host Lanesville 11-6 Monday night in the season-opener for both.
Wigginton allowed one hit while striking out 12 over four innings for the Pirates, who tallied two runs in the first, one in the third and four in the fourth and sixth frames.
Nathaniel Kimbrell led Charlestown's 10-hit attack. The senior had a double, triple and five RBIs.
The Pirates (1-0) next host Henryville at 6 p.m. Friday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 11, LANESVILLE 6
Charlestown 201 404 0 — 11 10 7
Lanesville 000 120 3 — 6 5 4
W — Eric Wigginton. L — Albers. 2B — Nathaniel Kimbrell (C), Michael Casey (C), Matthew McCoy (C). 3B — Kimbrell (C). Records — Charlestown 1-0, Lanesville 0-1.
.
REBELS RALLY PAST HORNETS
HANOVER — Southwestern scored a walk-off 4-3 win over visiting Henryville in the season-opener for both Monday.
The two teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when the Rebels plated a pair of runs.
The Hornets responded with a trio of runs in the top of fifth thanks to Carson Conrey’s two-run single and a Southwestern error.
The Rebels, however, tied the score in the sixth, then won in the seventh after Zach Cole walked with one out, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Henryville’s fourth error.
“Our lack of execution, both offensively and defensively, cost us this ballgame,” Hornets head coach Jeff Schroeder said. “We gave them too many extra outs in the innings that they scored by errors and lack of communication. Combine that with striking out 11 of our 21 outs, and we were probably just lucky to be in the game. We are mostly an inexperienced team, and we are going to have these types of games. I still don’t like it, though.”
.
SOUTHWESTERN 4, HENRYVILLE 3
Henryville 000 030 0 — 3 5 4
Southwestern 000 201 1 — 4 3 1
W — J. DeAtley (1-0). L — Dawson Hope (0-1). 2B — Sam Gilles (H), Eli Kleinert (H). Records — Henryville 0-1, Southwestern 1-0.
