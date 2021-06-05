HUNTINGBURG — In a classic pitcher’s duel, host Southridge slipped across a run in the bottom of the 11th inning and edged No. 8 Silver Creek 2-1 in Saturday's first semifinal of the Class 3A Southridge Regional at League Stadium.
The Dragons finished 23-9-1.
“Great game,” Silver Creek coach Joe Decker said. “It’s one of those when you hate somebody’s got to lose. I thought our guys played their guts out today. We just couldn’t scratch a run when we needed it. Hat’s off to them.”
In the bottom of the 11th, after Sam Sermersheim walked and then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, Silver Creek pitcher Ethan Murphy struck out Southridge star Colson Montgomery for the second out.
Then Camden Gasser delivered his third hit of the game, poking the ball into the right-field corner to score Sermersheim with the winning run.
The Raiders beat Evansville Memorial 7-2 in Saturday night's regional final. Southridge (24-7) will face Brebeuf at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Jasper Semistate.
In Saturday's first regional semi, Silver Creek got solid pitching from starter Holden Groher and Murphy, both seniors.
Groher, a Butler-signee, allowed one run on five hits while walking four and striking out three over 7 2/3 innings before exiting with 122 pitches. Murphy, meanwhile, allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out four over the final three innings.
“We, as a team, competed, it wasn't just me,” Groher said. “Everyone was worn out and tired, but we just kept grinding.”
The Dragons grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the third inning. Landon Scherzinger singled, took second and third on passed balls before scoring on a throwing error by Southridge catcher Chase Taylor, who tried to pick-off Scherzinger but unleashed a throw into left field.
Southridge finally tied it in sixth with three straight singles. The third, by Carter Whitehead, scored Carson Niehaus to tie the game.
Silver Creek had a great chance to go ahead in the eighth inning, but Dominic Decker was called out while attempting to steal second. The next batter, Colin Kapust, drilled a double into the left-field corner.
“The shortstop even said he was safe,” Joe Decker said. “You never want to say one play can cost you the game, but I think we score there if (the umpire) doesn’t call him out. ... There were 15 (other) things that happened during the course of the game, but it was a huge play.”
.
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE REGIONAL
Saturday at League Stadium, Huntingburg
Game 1: Southridge 2, Silver Creek 1 (11 innings)
SOUTHRIDGE 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Silver Creek 001 000 000 00 — 1 7 2
Southridge 000 001 000 01— 2 9 1
W — Camden Gasser. L — Ethan Murphy. 2B — Colin Kapust (SC), Chase Taylor (SR), Gasser (SR). Records — Silver Creek 23-9-1, Southridge 23-7.
Game 2: Evansville Memorial 5, Batesville 1
Game 3 (final): Southridge 7, Evansville Memorial 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.