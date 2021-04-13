BASEBALL: Red Devils rally to down Dragons

SELLERSBURG — Jeffersonville scored three runs — all with two outs — in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 4-2 win at Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek on Tuesday evening.
The Red Devils trailed 2-1 entering the final frame before mounting their comeback.
The last inning began with Greyson Durick relieving Dragons starter Ethan Murphy on the mound. After getting Bryson Scales to fly out, Durick walked Hunter West before giving up a single to Kannon Stull. He then induced Brett Denby to fly out before hitting Max McEwen to load the bases and bring up Xavier Hart. With a 1-0 count, the senior second baseman delivered a two-run single to score the tying, and winning, runs. Chate Amick followed with a single to plate McEwen with the game’s final run.
“It was good to see them continue to battle for all 21 outs and pull out a win, especially after coming off a spanking in our last game,” said Jeff coach Derek Ellis, whose team lost 15-0 to Louisville Trinity last Friday.
The three-run top half of the inning proved to be more than enough for Amick, the Red Devils’ starter. The junior gave up a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it. The right-hander earned the complete-game victory, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while walking one and striking out none.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when a pair of Jeff errors (one throwing, one fielding) allowed Creek to plate a pair of runs.
The Red Devils cut the Dragons’ lead in half in the top of the fifth, when West singled with two outs. Bryson Scales, courtesy-running for West, then stole second before scoring on Stull’s double down the third-base line.
Stull, Hart and Amick finished with two hits apiece for Jeff, which had nine as a team.
“We were aggressive at the plate and Chate pitched very well tonight. Other than the errors in the fourth inning, we played well behind him,” Ellis said.
Jeff (4-5) is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, when it hosts Seymour. Meanwhile the Dragons (3-2-1) are scheduled to visit Austin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, SILVER CREEK 2
Jeffersonville 000 010 3 — 4 9 4
Silver Creek 000 200 0 — 2 2 0
W — Chate Amick (1-2). L — Greyson Durick. 2B — Kannon Stull (J). Records — Jeffersonville 4-5, Silver Creek 3-2-1.