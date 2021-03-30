JEFFERSONVILLE — It was nearly a perfect start — to the game and the season — for Jeffersonville, as the Red Devils rolled to a 10-2 win over Class 3A No. 6 Southridge on Tuesday.
Behind the arm of Max McEwen and the bat of Kannon Stull, Jeff jumped on top of the Raiders 3-0 after two innings and was never seriously challenged en route to its season-opening victory at Don Poole Field.
The performance even came as a bit of a surprise to Jeffersonville's eighth-year coach Derek Ellis.
“We always have high expectations, but when you’re as young and inexperienced as we are, you really don’t know what you’re going to get,” he said. “We see them in practice and you scratch you’re head and say, ‘Oh boy, this may be tough.’ Then they show up today and it’s like, ‘Where’d these guys come from?’ Hopefully, it builds a little confidence and we can move on from that because (the schedule) doesn’t get any easier.”
After McEwen shut down the Raiders in the top of the first, Stull got the Jeff offense going in the bottom of the inning. He led off with a single and scored on Southridge’s only error, as did McEwen, who hit a 1-out single.
In the second, Stull drove in Grant Paradowski with a triple to make it 3-0. Paradowski was hit by a pitch twice in the win. He scored both times he reached base.
“Scoring two in the first and one in the second is a pretty good start,” Ellis said. "I was encouraged by the round of infield we had and it set the tone. We haven’t been clean in most of our practices and everything we did looked sharp and clean and it kind of set the tone.”
Stull finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases.
“He’s the leadoff guy and he gets things going,” Ellis said of his only returning starter from the 2019 season.
McEwen (1-0), who was on a pitch count, went four innings and gave up just one run on two hits. He struck out seven Raiders, walked two and hit a batter.
“Max was really good on the mound,” Ellis said. “That’s what we expect of Max. He’s young and he’s never really been on the varsity mound, so it was a good experience for him.”
McEwen also went 2 for 3 at the plate. He scored twice and drove in two runs.
Jeff formidable schedule continues when its hosts North Oldham (Ky.) on Thursday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, SOUTHRIDGE 2
Southridge 000 101 0— 2 5 1
Jeffersonville 210 403 x—10 8 2
W — Max McEwen (1-0). L — Ethan Bell (0-1). 3B — Kannon Stull (J). Records — Southridge 0-1, Jeffersonville 1-0.
