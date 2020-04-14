NEW ALBANY — Josh Rogers was in tears.
In late June of last year the former New Albany star and University of Louisville standout was in the midst of his first extended stay in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles. The left-handed pitcher was living the good life, traveling in style and bunking at The Ritz-Carlton. Yet, here he was in the bowels of Camden Yards sobbing.
“I was crying my eyes out when I found out I had to have [Tommy John] surgery again,” the 25-year-old Rogers recently recalled of the immediate moments after learning he needed the reconstructive elbow surgery for the second time. “I was literally outside the Orioles locker room in the tunnel just balling on the phone to my dad, [saying] ‘I’ve got to have Tommy John again.’”
At the time, he wondered if his baseball career was over.
A little more than nine months later, Rogers is back home again in Indiana, continuing his rehabilitation while Major League Baseball — like just about everything else — is halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m just continuing to try to get my rehab work in to try to get back on the mound,” Rogers said April 3 at Mount Tabor Field.
THE CALL
After a standout career, which included his first Tommy John surgery his senior year, with the Bulldogs and two years at Louisville, Rogers spent the better part of three years in the minor leagues — mostly in the New York Yankees organization before he was shipped to Baltimore on July 24, 2018 in the trade that sent Zach Britton to the Big Apple. A little more than a month later, Rogers received his first big-league call-up.
He went 1-2 in three starts — picking up his first Major League win in his first appearance — with the O's to close out the season. Rogers began the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk and struggled, going 2-6 in 11 starts, before being called up on June 14, 2019.
“Last year I was kind of battling through it. I told the Triple-A trainer, ‘My arm doesn’t feel as great as it has been in the past.' It was kind of just like a lingering pain,” Rogers recalled. “Then I got called up and pitched for about a month up there with them.
"It was just so up and down. I’d play catch in the outfield and it was just not good. Or, I’d be in the game and it’d feel OK. The next day I’d feel great, then the next day I’d feel terrible. So I knew something wasn’t right.”
It came to a head on June 25, when the O’s hosted the San Diego Padres. Rogers, making his fourth relief appearance in 11 days, entered the game with two outs in the top of the third and the Padres leading 5-1. He promptly got Josh Naylor to flyout to end the top half of the inning.
In the fourth, Rogers walked Francisco Mejia to lead-off the inning before inducing Ian Kinsler into a ground-ball double play. Then, things started going downhill.
With a 1-2 count, Manuel Margot turned on an inside 81 mile-an-hour slider from Rogers and hit it over the left-field fence. As Margot rounded the bases, Rogers could be seen on video shaking his left arm.
Rogers then hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch before giving up back-to-back singles — the latter for an RBI — to Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado.
“I was throwing like 85 miles an hour, it just didn’t feel right,” Rogers remembered. “So I got the MRI.”
It was then that Rogers' worst fears were realized — he needed Tommy John surgery again.
After that tear-filled conversation with his father, Bobby, Rogers was on his way to Texas to have surgery performed by Rangers' team doctor Keith Meister, whose former patients include All-Stars Ben Sheets, Joe Nathan and Joel Hanrahan.
“It’s called a revision surgery," Rogers said. "It was my second time having it done, so it was a little different this time. They took a graft from my hamstring and moved it into my elbow. And then there’s a new procedure out now, it’s kind of like an internal brace that the surgeon had put into my arm. It’s kind of like a shoestring that loops in there with the tendon so it’s a little bit stronger, a little tighter. And I can definitely feel the difference up until this point.
“I’m glad it’s all behind me now, and obviously I'm continuing to keep working through it just to get better.”
Still, it was an eye-opening experience for Rogers. In more ways than one.
“I was joking with people because when I got hurt I was living at the Ritz and now I’m living at my parents' house,” he said with a laugh. “So it’s pretty humbling how in six months something like that can change and get taken away.”
THE COMEBACK
Rogers has been on the mend ever since his surgery last July.
He reported to Orioles spring-training camp in Sarasota, Fla. in early February. In Florida he was living with former UofL teammate, and Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher, Nick Burdi and his wife when the coronavirus made it's way into the United States.
“His wife’s a nurse, so she kind of was a little ahead of the curve, ahead of the general public, kind of warning us what was going on,” Rogers said. “At first we were kind of like, ‘Ah, it’s no big deal.’ But we quickly realized it’s a real thing going on, so we had to take it pretty serious.”
So after the Orioles, like all other MLB teams, shut down their facilities, Rogers returned home, where part of his rehab is playing catch with his dad in the family's driveway.
“I’m nine months out [from surgery] now. I’m at 45-feet throwing, three times a week. My arm feels better than it ever has and I feel great," Rogers said. "I’m excited to continue to rehab. It’s obviously a long process, but I'm just taking it one day at a time and just trying to continue to get better. I’ve got a great support staff with my family around me, and [New Albany] coach [Chris] McIntyre has been great. We keep in contact a lot and talk.”
On April 3, Rogers was back at his old stomping ground, Mount Tabor Field, to throw with McIntyre before renovations began on the complex.
“I stay in touch with Josh. Of course, he stays in touch with everybody in New Albany, really. He’s one of a kind. He wants to stay connected with what’s going on in town,” McIntyre said. “He’s at home now and I told him, ‘Anything we can help you with we’ll be more than glad to help you.’ This being the last day we can be out [on Mount Tabor Field], there’s no other kid really that exemplifies what we want kids to stand for than Josh. He’s respectful, people always thought highly of him, you never had to worry about any discipline issues, or any teacher having a problem with him.
“Even the other teams [thought highly of him]. I know one time we went down to Jasper his senior year, when he had his surgery, and they presented him a ball before the game. [It said] something like, ‘Best one we’ve ever faced,’ or something like that. That’s pretty special for them to do that to a high school kid. I would get emails from reporters, or radio stations, saying, ‘Hey, I talked to Josh and I just wanted you to know what an outstanding kid he was.’ And this was when he’s 15 or 16 years old. And he’s no different now. It doesn’t matter that he’s pitched in the big leagues or he’s here on Mount Tabor Field, he’s exactly the same person. It speaks highly of him and his family and the way he was raised. We’re just glad that he’s out here with us and still comes back to see us.”
Rogers credited the support of McIntyre, and his hometown, with helping him get through his injury.
“I’ve got great people in my corner, and that's been a huge help for me,” he said. “My family, my previous coaches, the medical staff, the coaching staff, everybody’s super-positive. Nobody’s ever saying, ‘It’s over.’ I’ve surrounded myself, I think, with the right people. My friends are super-supportive. They come down and visit me in Florida, they come to Baltimore, they do all that kind of stuff. I appreciate everybody’s support. My grandparents are home, they’re the best. It’s just awesome to have the kind of support that I do.
“Everybody’s been very positive just telling me, ‘It’s going to be OK,’ and up until this point it has been. The [Orioles] staff has been great, I feel awesome and I’m super-excited to get back out there.”
These days, though, Rogers is in the same situation as everyone else during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve been social-distancing, staying away from everybody,” he said.
Still, he can't help but think about what it will be like after things return to normal and he's back on the pitcher's mound again.
“I’m excited to get back, show those guys what I can do and hopefully be pitching every fifth day for the O’s," Rogers said. “Up in the big leagues is fun. The plane rides are all pretty cool and the hotels and all that kind of stuff, but just being a part of the team and being able to play Major League Baseball is definitely something you take for granted. ... To be up there and to kind of become part of the team was starting to become really cool and something I was not taking for granted, but it’s motivating me to work hard and to get back to where I can help the team.
"But if I never get back again, it’s something I’ll have for the rest of my life.”
