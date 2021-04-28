CAMPBELLSBURG — Class A No. 6 Borden blanked host West Washington 8-0 Tuesday evening.
The Braves received another solid pitching performance from Samuel Gasper and benefitted from five Senator errors.
Gasper gave up three hits while walking one and striking out three over five inning.
Alex Schuler doubled, one of five hits for Borden, which tallied two runs in the first, fourth and seventh frames and one in the second and fifth.
“We didn’t hit well tonight, but luckily we were able to put some runs together off some of their mistakes and Sam was solid on the mound,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said. “The score was much closer than the final score indicates. The Senators are a much-improved ball club that teams can’t take lightly. Coach (Brent) Ingram is doing a great job with his very young team.”
.
BORDEN 8, WEST WASHINGTON 0
Borden 210 210 2 — 8 5 2
W. Washington 000 000 0 — 0 6 5
W — Samuel Gasper (3-0). L — Rosenbauw (2-3). 2B — Alex Schuler (B). Records — Borden 8-4-1, West Washington 5-7.
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER CRAWFORD
CLARKSVILLE — A 21-run first inning propelled host Providence past Crawford County 21-1 in five innings Tuesday evening.
The Pioneers pounded out 12 hits in the win. Casey Kaelin, Eli Watson and freshman Jack Beyl led the way.
Kaelin went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring three times; Watson was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring twice and Beyl went 2-for-3 with an RBi while scoring twice.
Jackson Lorenz, the first of five Providence pitchers, picked up the win. He allowed one hit while walking one in the first inning.
.
PROVIDENCE 21, CRAWFORD COUNTY 1
Crawford County 000 01 — 1 2 6
Providence (21)00 0X — 21 12 2
W — Jackson Lorenz. L — T. Harvey. 2B — Ray Reisinger (P). 3B — Eli Watson (P), Casey Kaelin (P). HR — Landon Kruer (P).
.
HIGHLANDERS HAMMER EAGLES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Evan Goforth went 3-for-3 with a single, double and home run to lead Floyd Central to a 10-3 victory over visiting Lanesville on Tuesday evening.
The Indiana University-signee also drove in two runs and scored twice for the Highlanders.
Jake Thompson, Casey Sorg and Caleb Slaughter also drove in two runs apiece.
That provided more than enough offense for a trio of Floyd pitchers. Dylan Hogan, the second of those, picked up the win. He allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out five over two innings.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, LANESVILLE 3
Lanesville 100 101 0 — 3 4 3
Floyd Central 002 503 X — 10 8 2
W — Dylan Hogan. L — Albers. 2B — Evan Goforth (FC), Hogan (FC), Kiesler (L). 3B — Jake Thompson (FC). HR — Goforth (FC), Ty Tidstrom (L).
.
DRAGONS DOWN HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek used some big hits to beat host Henryville 8-3 Tuesday evening.
Half of the Dragons’ 12 hits went for extra bases, including a trio of home runs.
Dane DeWees’ three-run home run highlighted Creek’s five-run first inning. The Dragons added single runs in the third, fifth and seventh. Two of those were courtesy of big flies by Bailey Hale and Holden Groher.
Greyson Durick went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Silver Creek at the plate.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Colin Kapust, who gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight in the complete-game effort.
The Dragons next host Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
.
SILVER CREEK 8, HENRYVILLE 3
Silver Creek 501 010 1 — 8 12 1
Henryville 000 300 0 — 3 5 0
W — Colin Kapust. L — Holland. 2B — Kapust (SC), Greyson Durick (SC), Dominic Decker (SC). HR — Bailey Hale (SC), Dane Dewees (SC), Holden Groher (SC).
.
CUBS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Class 3A No. 7 Madison scored four runs in each of the first two innings en route to an 8-5 win at Charlestown on Tuesday evening.
The Pirates, who trailed 8-1 following the first two frames, tried to rally, plating one run in the fourth and three in the sixth, but couldn't complete the comeback.
"We didn't quit and fought back, but fell short," Charlestown coach Brian Hester said.
Michael Casey paced the Pirates with a pair of hits, while Brandon Broady had a two-run home run in the sixth. The junior also shutout Madison over the final four innings while striking out eight.
Charlestown (7-4) hosts Clarksville at 6 p.m. Thursday before visiting Providence at 6 p.m. Friday.
.
MADISON 8, CHARLESTOWN 5
Madison 440 000 0 — 8 7 2
Charlestown 100 103 0 — 5 10 1
W — Orrill. L — Eric Wigginton. 2B — Vonch (M). 3B — Jack Fifer (C). HR — M. Barnes (M), Barnes (M), Brandon Broady (C). Record — Charlestown 7-4.
.
EAGLES TOP ‘STANGS
AUSTIN — Host Austin downed New Washington 10-0 Tuesday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.