HENRYVILLE — A three-run fifth inning propelled Borden to a 3-2 triumph at Henryville in clinching the Southern Athletic Conference title in baseball action Thursday evening.
The Hornets scored single runs in the first and second innings to take the early lead before the Braves broke through in the fifth.
Borden starter Gavin Gentry held Henryville to two unearned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six over six innings. Kaden Holmes pitched the seventh to earn the save.
“We knew this game would be nip-and-tuck, as Henryville is always a tough club in conference play,” Braves coach Eric Stotts said. “I thought this was our best game of the year, in terms of competitiveness. Our guys persevered through a difficult start to gut out the ‘W’ and win the conference. Our pitchers gave us solid innings tonight, our defense made some very clutch plays, and we had some very timely hitting. It was truly a team effort.”
“It was the same story tonight that it has been most of the season. We tend to lead games into the fifth or sixth innings only to let them slip away,” Henryville coach Jeff Schroeder said. “When you don’t put runs on the board it’s just difficult to win games. Of our three hits, only one was out of the infield. Gentry is a fine pitcher and gives them to chance every time he takes the mound.”
BORDEN 3, HENRYVILLE 2
Borden 000 030 0 — 3 5 1
Henryville 110 000 0 — 2 3 1
W — Gavin Gentry (3-1). L — Dawson Hope (3-4). S — Kaden Holmes (1). Records — Borden 10-4-1, Henryville 7-8.
DEVILS DOWN CHARGERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Chate Amick picked up the complete-game victory as host Jeffersonville downed Bullitt East (Ky.) 5-3 Thursday evening.
The junior right-hander allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five in the effort.
That, combined with six Red Devil hits, helped the hosts to victory.
At the plate, Max McEwen hit the team’s first home run of the season while Brett Denby went 2-for-4 with his third triple of the year and an RBI.
“Chate is pitching really well right now and we did a good job behind him defensively,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “We had some really nice aggressive swings tonight.”
The Red Devils (12-7) are scheduled to host Castle at noon Saturday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, BULLITT EAST (KY.) 3
At Don Poole Field
Bullitt East 000 102 0 — 3 5 0
Jeffersonville 030 001 1 — 5 6 0
W — Chate Amick. L — Lucas Monroe. 3B — Brett Denby (J). HR — Max McEwen (J). Records — Bullitt East 12-7, Jeffersonville 12-7.
FLOYD OUSTS OWLS
SEYMOUR — Thanks to some solid pitching and timely hitting, Floyd Central topped host Seymour 5-1 Thursday evening.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the third and sixth frames, as well as one in the fifth, on eight hits. Jake Thompson and Tristan Polk each had a pair of hits for Floyd. Polk drove in two while Thompson touched home twice.
Bishop Letson picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings. Polk struck out two over the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Highlanders
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SEYMOUR 1
Floyd Central 002 012 0 — 5 8 4
Seymour 001 000 0 — 1 3 1
W — Bishop Letson. L — McCormick. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC), Casey Sorg (FC).
EAGLES CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Austin outlasted Charlestown 3-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Thursday evening.
The Pirates lost despite outhitting the Eagles 3-2.
Austin starter Brady Watts allowed one earned run (in the first inning) on those three hits while walking three and striking out six in a complete-game effort.
Jacob Glover absorbed the loss on the mound for Charlestown. He allowed three earned runs (in the first, third and fourth frames) on two hits while walking six and striking out six in 3 1/3 innings. Sophomore Jeremiah Hasler tossed 3 2/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief while walking two and striking out seven.
Eric Wigginton had two of the Pirates' three hits, including a double.
Charlestown (7-7, 2-3) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Friday night.
AUSTIN 3, CHARLESTOWN 1
Austin 101 100 0 — 3 2 1
Charlestown 100 000 0 — 1 3 1
W — Watts. L — Jacob Glover. 2B — Eric Wigginton. Records — Austin 8-10, 3-3; Charlestown 7-7, 2-3.
DRAGONS DOWN COUGARS
RAMSEY — Colin Kapust led Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek to a 14-1 five-inning win at North Harrison with his bat and his arm in an MSC clash Thursday evening.
At the plate the junior went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander allowed one earned run on four hits while walking one and striking out four over four innings.
Four other players had two hits for the Dragons. Dominic Decker went 2-for-2 while stealing two bases and scoring three times. Bailey Hale went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Jace Burton was 2-for-4 while scoring two runs and Greyson Durick went 2-for-4 with an RBI while touching home twice. Dane Dewees added a pair of RBIs while Garrett Allen scored twice.
Silver Creek (11-5-1) is scheduled to face Southridge at 11 a.m. Saturday at League Stadium in Huntingburg.
SILVER CREEK 14, NORTH HARRISON 1
Silver Creek 150 80 — 14 13 0
North Harrison 010 00 — 1 4 1
W — Colin Kapust. L — Colin Higdon. 2B — Kapust (SC), Bailey Hale (SC) 2, Dane Dewees (SC). 3B — Ethan Murphy (SC). Records — Silver Creek 11-5-1, 5-0; North Harrison 5-9, 2-4.
