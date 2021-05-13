BORDEN — Host Borden outslugged Henryville for a 12-11 Southern Athletic Conference victory Wednesday afternoon.
"We were fortunate to come away with the win," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "We didn't play well for most of the game, but we didn't give up. Luckily, we out-hit our mistakes. Zach Knight, Gavin Gentry, and Sam Gasper had monster days at the plate. But we had a lot of guys produce offensively. It was an ugly win, but we'll take it."
Gentry and Gasper led Borden's 17-hit attack with four hits apiece while Knight went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs, including the game-winner on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh. Brody Kennedy and Ethan Parsons added two hits apiece while Kennedy also drove in a trio of runs.
.
BORDEN 12, HENRYVILLE 11
Henryville 232 112 0 — 11 13 2
Borden 203 204 1 — 12 17 5
W — Gavin Gentry (4-1). L — Guernsey. 2B — Zach Knight (B) 2, Hope (H), Samuel Gasper (B), Gavin Gentry (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — Henryville 7-12, Borden 13-5-1.
.
GENERALS ROLL
MARENGO — Visiting Clarksville clubbed Crawford County 13-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon.
Jacob Cummings led the Generals at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs while scoring three times. Brandon Lilly, Ashton Lilly, Caleb Cummings and Chandler Jones added two hits apiece.
That was more than enough offense for a trio of pitchers (Jaren Starks, Thayne Woods and Jones), who held the Wolfpack to two hits. Starks picked up the victory, allowing a pair of hits while striking out two in the first two innings.
"Our pitchers did a good job of throwing strikes and our hitters did a good job of being patient and getting a good pitch to hit," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said.
.
CLARKSVILLE 13, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Clarksville 344 02 — 13 13 1
Crawford 000 00 — 0 2 5
W — Jaren Starks. L — Belcher. 2B — Jacob Cummings (C). 3B — J. Cummings (C).
.
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek rolled to a 16-1 five-inning win at Lanesville on Wednesday.
The Dragons, who tallied 20 hits, plated one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth and fifth frames.
Bailey Hale led Creek at the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Colin Kapust added a trio of hits and RBIs while Dane DeWees had three hits and an RBI. Jace Burton, Greyson Durick and Dominic Decker added two hits apiece.
That was more than enough offense for Nate Davidson, who picked up the win on the mound. Davidson allowed one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out five over five innings.
.
SILVER CREEK 16, LANESVILLE 1
Silver Creek 152 44 — 16 20 0
Lanesville 000 10 — 1 5 4
W — Nate Davidson. L — Maverick Beldin. 2B — Grahm Kerber (SC), Davidson (SC), Dane DeWees (SC). 3B — Layne Anderson (L)
.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Eli Watson hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to help propel Providence to a 6-4 victory over visiting Austin on the Pioneers' Senior Night.
Providence is scheduled to visit Henryville at 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.