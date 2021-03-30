LOUISVILLE — Fast-starting New Albany pounded out 13 hits en route to a 6-1 win at Louisville Ballard in the season-opener for both Tuesday.
Landon Tiesing and Landon Caswell led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs. Tiesing went 4-for-4 while Caswell was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Kaden Elliott added a pair of hits for New Albany, which plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back.
That was more than enough offense for a trio of Bulldog pitchers. Starter Carson Chandler tossed three scoreless innings while giving up three hits, walking two and striking out two on his way to the win. Andrew Clements then allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out one in two innings before Tucker Biven closed the door on the Bruins, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one over the final two innings to notch the save.
New Albany (1-0) faces Lexington Tates Creek today at Ballard.
NEW ALBANY 6, BALLARD 1
New Albany 400 000 2 — 6 13 4
Ballard 000 010 0 — 1 6 5
W — Carson Chandler (1-0). L — Allen (0-1). SV — Tucker Biven (1). 2B — Landon Caswell (NA) 2, James Gill (NA), Lysher (B), Bevin (B). Records — New Albany 1-0, Ballard 0-1.
PIONEERS TOP TROJANS
LOUISVILLE — Providence tallied in all but two innings en route to a 13-3 win at Louisville Southern in its season-opener Tuesday.
The Pioneers plated one run in the first, two in the third, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh.
Eli Watson led the Providence offense. The senior went 2-for-3 with a triple while stealing four bases and scoring three runs.
Four Pioneers — Ray Reisinger, David Newbanks, Grant Borden and Max Beatty — had two RBIs apiece for the Pioneers, who also received a solo home run from Landon Kruer.
Reisinger, the first of four Providence pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. He gave up one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out one in two innings.
PROVIDENCE 13, LOUISVILLE SOUTHERN 3
Providence 102 041 5 — 13 6 3
Southern 010 100 1 — 3 6 1
W — Ray Reisinger (1-0). 3B — Eli Watson (P). HR — Landon Kruer (P). Records — Providence 1-0, Southern 0-1.
DRAGONS, KNIGHTS TIE
NEWBURGH — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek and Castle played to a 6-6 tie before the game was halted by rain in the season-opener for both Tuesday.
Senior Holden Groher had a double and three RBIs to lead the Dragons at the plate.
Silver Creek visits Ballard on Thursday.
