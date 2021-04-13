NEW ALBANY — Thanks to 10 hits and a solid start by Landon Tiesing, New Albany topped visiting Madison 9-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs plated single runs in the first, fourth and fifth frames while also scoring four times in the second and two in the sixth to hand the Cubs their first loss of the season.
Tucker Biven led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Kaden Elliott, Tiesing and Chase Loesch added two hits apiece while Loesch drove in a pair of runs.
That was more than enough offense for Tiesing, who allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over five innings.
New Albany (5-1) hosts Floyd Central at 7 p.m. tonight.
.
NEW ALBANY 9, MADISON 2
Madison 000 200 0 — 2 4 2
New Albany 140 112 X — 9 10 1
W — Landon Tiesing (1-0). L — Trenton Barnes (1-1). 2B — Ben Orrill (M), Kaden Elliott (NA), Tiesing (NA), Chase Loesch (NA). Records —Madison 8-1, New Albany 5-1.
.
BRAVES BEAT TIGERS
BORDEN — Kaden Holmes’ first-inning, inside-the-park grand slam got Borden off to a flying start in its 20-0 five-inning victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference game Tuesday.
Holmes’ grand slam was part of the Braves’ six-run first. They added two runs in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth en route to victory.
That was more than enough offense for starting pitcher A.J. Agnew. The sophomore allowed one hit while walking two and striking out eight over four innings.
Alex Schuler aided Borden’s offensive onslaught, going 2-for-3 while stealing three bases and scoring three runs.
“The Crothersville squad struggled with walks, hit batters and errors. It was a tough night for them,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We had hits through the lineup, which was good. A.J. gave us a solid start on the mound. Congratulations to him on his first high school ‘W.’ Brody Kennedy looked great in relief too. It was nice to get a conference win.”
.
BORDEN 20, CROTHERSVILLE 0
Crothersville 000 00 — 0 1 4
Borden 625 7X — 20 9 0
W — AJ Agnew (1-0). L — Matthew Clouse (0-2). HR — Kaden Holmes (B). Records — Crothersville 0-3, Borden 3-1-1.
.
WARRIORS OUTLAST HORNETS
SCOTTSBURG — A walk-off sacrifice fly lifted Scottsburg to an 8-7 victory over visiting Henryville on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.