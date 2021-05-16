NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 6 New Albany swept a split doubleheader Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs beat Jennings County 9-2 in their first game before downing Bloomington South 9-5 in their second.
In its first game, New Albany got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the fourth. Tucker Biven's three-run home run highlighted the 'Dogs' first frame while Kaden Elliott's two-run shot highlighted the second. Landon Caswell added a pair of hits, including a triple, and a pair of RBIs.
Liam McCauley, one of three New Albany pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out nine over five innings.
The Bulldogs continued their big hitting against the Panthers. Biven went 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs; Elliott was 3-for-4 with a solo homer; Caswell went 2-for-2 with a double and a trio of RBIs and Andrew Clements added a pair of RBIs.
Clements, one of three New Albany pitchers, also picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out four over four innings.
The Bulldogs (20-5) host 3A No. 5 Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY 9, JENNINGS 2
Jennings County 000 010 1 — 2 6 1
New Albany 420 300 X — 9 7 1
W — Liam McCauley (2-0). L — Carson McNutty. 2B — Keegan Manowitz (JC). 3B — Landon Caswell (NA). HR — Kaden Elliott (NA), Tucker Biven (NA). Records — Jennings County 11-9, New Albany 19-5.
NEW ALBANY 9, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 5
Bloomington South 000 320 0 — 5 11 0
New Albany 401 202 X — 9 10 0
W — Andrew Clements (2-0). L — Mason David. SV — Maxwell Alexander (1). 2B — Cooper Webb (BS), Caswell (NA). 3B — Biven (NA). HR — Elliott (NA), Biven (NA). Records — Bloomington South 12-10, New Albany 20-5.
BORDEN SWEEPS BROWNSTOWN
BORDEN — Host Borden swept Brownstown Central in a Saturday doubleheader.
The home-standing Braves won the first game 7-3 before taking the second 5-0.
In the first game, Gavin Gentry led Borden to victory. On the mound, the junior left-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits while walking three and striking out 11 in five innings. At the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while stealing two bases and scoring twice.
Also for Borden, Alex Schuler went 3-for-4 with a double while scoring twice and Dylan Toler was 3-for-3 with an RBI while scoring thrice.
Meanwhile Kaden Holmes tossed two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two, to pick up his second save of the season.
"We got off to a rocky start, but managed to claw back into it," said Borden coach Eric Stotts, whose team trailed 2-0 after 1 1/2 innings. "Gentry threw well, as did Holmes in relief. Gentry had a big day at the plate too. Schuler and Toler also had really good games, offensively and defensively."
In the second game, Samuel Gasper improved to 5-0 on the mound by shutting out Brownstown. At the plate, Schuler had a pair of hits for Borden, which tallied two runs in the first and fourth frames and one in the fifth.
"Gasper was really sharp, but our defense was the story in this one," Stotts said. "Every one of the players made a solid play today and helped our pitcher. And a few, like Schuler and Knight, had exceptional games defensively. Hopefully, we're starting to learn that 'defense' is not just something you do in between at-bats. I hope they're learning to take pride in making good defensive plays."
BORDEN 7, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3
Brownstown 110 100 0 — 3 4 2
Borden 010 132 X — 7 11 1
W — Gavin Gentry (5-1). L — K. Tiemeyer. Save — Kaden Holmes (2). 2B — Alex Schuler (Bo). 3B — Dylan Toler (Bo). HR — Gavin Gentry (Bo). Records — Brownstown Central 12-8, Borden 14-5-1.
BORDEN 5, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Borden 200 210 X — 5 5 0
W — Samuel Gasper (5-0). L — Lowery (0-2). 2B — Darlage (Br), Zach Knight (Bo). Records — Brownstown 12-9, Borden 15-5-1.
GENERALS GO 1-1
MITCHELL — Clarksville went 1-1 at Saturday's Mitchell Invitational.
The Generals lost 4-0 to Bloomfield in their first game, but rebounded to beat South Central 14-4 in five innings in the consolation.
Against the Cardinals, Bloomfield pitcher Brett Sherrard tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout. He also struck out 14 in the win.
Ashton Lilly had two of Clarksville's three hits.
"Bloomfield’s pitcher was really good and we did not do a good job of making the adjustments against him," Generals coach Jamie Knight said.
Against the Rebels, Clarksville scored seven runs in the first inning and five in the third before plating single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Jacob Cummings and Lilly led the Generals' 12-hit attack. Cummings went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring three twice. Lilly was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while tallying twice. Cameron Rayborn and Thayne Woods added two hits hits apiece. Rayborn drove in three and Woods two.
Lilly also picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out one over the five innings.
“We obviously were disappointed we didn’t win the first game of this tournament and play for the championship, but we did a good job of bouncing back and winning the consolation game," Knight said.
MITCHELL INVITATIONAL
First round
BLOOMFIELD 4, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Bloomfield 300 001 X — 4 9 1
W — Sherrard. L — Brandon Lilly. 2B — Luse (B).
Consolation
CLARKSVILLE 14, SOUTH CENTRAL 4
South Central 030 01 — 4 4 0
Clarksville 705 11 — 14 12 1
W — Ashton Lilly. L — Stewart. 2B — Jacob Cummings (C), Cameron Rayborn (C), Lilly (C), Monterez (SC), Kiper (SC).
CREEK, CATHEDRAL SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek split a doubleheader against visiting Cathedral on Saturday, which was the Dragons' Homecoming.
Creek beat the Fighting Irish 7-6 in the first game before Cathedral took the second 19-4 in five innings.
In the opener, Colin Kapust RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Dragons the walk-off win.
Greyson Durick, who scored the winning run, had two of Silver Creek's eight hits while Dane DeWees drove in a trio of runs.
On the mound, Ethan Murphy picked up the complete-game victory. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits while walking four and striking out five.
In the second game the Fighting Irish got off to a fast stat, scoring five runs in first, third and fourth frames before plating four in the fifth.
The Dragons scored single runs in the first and fifth frames and tallied twice in the second.
Dominic Decker led Creek at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and an RBI while scoring once.
The Dragons (16-7-1) host Brownstown Central at 6 p.m. Monday.
SILVER CREEK 7, CATHEDRAL 6
Cathedral 012 210 0 — 6 9 1
Silver Creek 103 200 1 — 7 8 1
W — Ethan Murphy. L — Andrew Davey. 2B — Dane DeWees (SC), Will Phillips (C). HR — J.T. Stiner (C).
CATHEDRAL 19, SILVER CREEK 4
Cathedral 505 54 — 19 11 1
Silver Creek 120 01 — 4 4 5
W — Eamon Hays. L — Grahm Kerber. 2B — David Ayers (C), Phillips (C), Greyson Durick (SC). 3B — Dominic Decker (SC). HR — Chris Gallagher (C), Stiner (C). Record — Silver Creek 16-7-1.
PIRATES GO 1-1 IN ROMANS INVITE
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown went 1-1 in its Rick Romans Sr. Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
Class A No. 10 Hauser topped the Pirates 7-3 in their first game, before Charlestown downed Boonville 9-0 in the consolation.
In the consolation game, Eric Wigginton led the Pirates to victory. The senior allowed two hits while walking one and striking out 13 in the complete-game victory on the mound. He also helped his cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while scoring twice.
There were other of standouts at the plate for the Pirates. Nathaniel Kimbrell added a trio of hits and RBIs; Deke Brown went 2-for-2 while scoring twice and Jackson Snelling was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Wigginton and Brown were named to the all-tournament team.
