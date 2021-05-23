NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 7 New Albany down Class A No. 10 Borden 6-2 Saturday night in the championship game of the Stan Sajko Invitational at Mt. Tabor.
The host Bulldogs tallied single runs in the first and fourth frames to go along with four in the third. The Braves, meanwhile, tallied two in the fourth.
Landon Caswell led New Albany at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Chase Loesch also drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.
Liam McCauley picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out six over four innings. Carson Chandler, who gave up one hit while walking one and striking out five over the final three frames, earned the save.
Dylan Toler and Zach Knight had two hits apiece to lead Borden, which had five hits as a team.
Henryville downed North Harrison 4-1 in the consolation game. The Hornets will face Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 2A Eastern Sectional.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (23-6) will take on Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 4A Floyd Central Sectional. Borden (18-6-1) will face Lanesville or Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the South Central Sectional semifinals.
STAN SAJKO INVITATIONAL
Saturday's final at Mt. Tabor
NEW ALBANY 6, BORDEN 2
Borden 000 200 0 — 2 5 1
New Albany 104 100 X — 6 7 2
W — Liam McCauley (3-0). L — Gavin Gentry (5-2). SV — Carson Chandler (2). 3B — Kaden Elliott (NA), Landon Caswell (NA). Records — Borden 18-6-1, New Albany 23-6.
PANTHERS CLIP FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington South edged Floyd Central 2-1 in the Highlanders' regular-season finale.
The Highlanders scored their only run in the top of the first inning while the host Panthers tallied once in the second and another time in the third for the win.
Jake Thompson led Floyd at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Dylan Hogan absorbed the loss. He allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one in 3 1/3 innings.
The Highlanders are slated to host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 100 000 0 — 1 5 0
Bloomington South 011 000 X — 2 6 0
W — Oeding. L — Dylan Hogan. 2B — Jake Thompson (FC), Oeding (BS).
PIRATES PLACE 2ND
MT. VERNON — Charlestown took second in Saturday's Mt. Vernon Invitational.
The Pirates outlasted Evansville Mater Dei 4-2 in their first game before Gibson Southern edged them 3-2 in eight innings in the final.
In the first game, Eric Wigginton pitched Charlestown to victory. The senior right-hander allowed two unearned runs on five hits while striking out nine over 6 2/3 inning. Freshman Jackson Snelling came on to get the final out.
At the plate, Michael Casey, Nolan Siler and Dawson Boyd had two hits apiece while Body drove in a pair for the Pirates, who scored once in the first and three times in the sixth.
In the final, Charlestown took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third before the Titans tallied once in the bottom of that inning and again in the sixth to tie it up. Gibson Southern then scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Jeremiah Hasler had two hits, including a double, to pace the Pirates at the plate. Jacob Glover also doubled and drove in both of Charlestown's runs.
Hasler pitched seven solid innings, allowing two unearned runs on six hits while striking out four, but got the no decision. Snelling absorbed the loss, giving up an unearned run on one hit while walking one in 1/3 of an inning.
Charlestown is scheduled to face 3A No. 4 Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 3A Silver Creek Sectional.
MT. VERNON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Mt. Vernon
First round
CHARLESTOWN 4, EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 2
Charlestown 100 003 0 — 4 10 4
Ev. Mater Dei 020 000 0 — 2 6 2
W — Eric Wigginton. L — Taylor. 2B — Humphrey (EMD).
Final
GIBSON SOUTHERN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Charlestown 002 000 00 — 2 7 4
Gibson Southern 001 001 01 — 3 7 2
W — Bryant. L — Jackson Snelling. 2B — Jeremiah Hasler (C), Jacob Glover (C), Hamilton (GS).
DRAGONS WIN BNL INVITE
BEDFORD — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek won Saturday's Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
The Dragons downed the host Stars 2-1 in their first game before beating Lawrence North 5-4 in the final.
In the opener, Creek's two first-inning runs — on Jace Burton's two-RBI single — stood up as Holden Groher threw six shutout innings.
Groher allowed two hits while walking four and striking out seven. Dominic Decker came on in the seventh to close the door on the Stars.
Decker and Colin Kapust had two hits apiece to lead the Dragons at the plate.
In the final, Creek answered the Wildcats' four-run fourth inning with a five-run fifth to earn the win.
In the fifth, Dane DeWees and Landon Scherzinger led off with singles before Greyson Durick walked to load the bases. Grahm Kerber followed with a single to score DeWees. The next hitter, Decker, cleared the bases — and tied the score — with a triple. Decker scored the winning run a short time later on Bailey Hale's groundout.
Nate Davidson picked up the win in relief for Creek. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out one over the final three innings.
Silver Creek (20-8-1) host Charlestown at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the 3A Silver Creek Sectional.
BNL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Bedford NL
First round
SILVER CREEK 2, BEDFORD NL 1
Silver Creek 200 000 0 — 2 6 1
Bedford NL 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
W — Holden Groher. L — Brandon Brown. 2B — Colin Kapust (SC). 3B — Dominic Decker (SC).
Final
SILVER CREE 5, LAWRENCE NORTH 4
Lawrence North 000 400 0 — 4 8 2
Silver Creek 000 050 X — 5 8 1
W — Nate Davidson. L — Robbie Manuzzi. 2B — Landon Scherzinger (SC). 3B — Decker (SC). Record — Silver Creek 20-8-1.
