NEW ALBANY — Four players had two hits apiece, while a pair of pitchers held North Harrison to three hits, as Class 4A No. 10 New Albany rolled to an 11-1 five-inning win over the Cougars on Tuesday afternoon in high school baseball action at Mt. Tabor.
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Ramsey, but was moved to New Albany due to field conditions so North Harrison was the home team.
Landon Caswell, Liam McCauley, Mitchell Meyer and Garrett Jones each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs. McCauley and Jones finished with three RBIs apiece.
McCauley also picked up his first win of the season on the mound, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three over three innings. Clark Bennett tossed the final two frames for New Albany, allowing one earned run on two hits while walking one and striking out one.
The Bulldogs (14-3) are scheduled to visit Louisville Butler at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
NEW ALBANY 11, NORTH HARRISON 1
New Albany 303 41 — 11 10 2
North Harrison 000 10 — 1 3 1
W — Liam McCauley (1-0). L — Mason Napper. 2B — Kaden Elliott (NA), Tucker Biven (NA), Landon Caswell (NA), McCauley (NA), Colin Higdon (NH). Records — New Albany 14-3, North Harrison 5-9.
DEVILS OUTLAST GENERALS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville edged Clarksville 2-1 Tuesday evening at Don Poole Field.
The game was scheduled to be played at Clarksville, but was moved to Jeff due to field conditions so the Generals were the home team.
Each team tallied a run in the first inning before the Red Devils scored in the top of the fifth to edge ahead. Their lead stood up thanks to some solid pitching.
Freshman starter Caiden White, who picked up the win on the mound, allowed one earned run on two hits while walking three and striking out three over six innings. Junior Josh Weiser walked one and struck out one in the seventh to earn the save.
Brett Denby led Jeff at the plate, going 2-for-3 while scoring a run and stealing two bases.
“Our pitchers did a really good job of throwing strikes and changing speeds. For the most part we fielded the ball well, but we had two costly errors that contributed to one of the runs that Jeffersonville scored," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said. "Overall I was pleased with our effort on the mound and defensively we had our chances but couldn’t come up with a timely hit.”
The Red Devils (10-7) are scheduled to host Lanesville at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the Generals (5-9) are slated to visit South Central at 5:30 p.m.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, CLARKSVILLE 1
Jeffersonville 100 010 0 — 2 6 0
Clarksville 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
W — Caiden White. L — Jacob Cummings. SV — Josh Weiser. 2B — Kannon Stull (J), Ashton Lilly (C). Record — Jeffersonville 10-7, Clarksville 5-9.
