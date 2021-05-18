SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek clinched the Mid-Southern Conference title outright with a 6-2 victory over visiting Brownstown Central on Monday.
The Dragons scored single runs in the first and sixth frames to go along with four in the third. That was more than enough for Holden Groher. The senior right-hander picked up the complete-game victory on the mound, allowing two earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out 13.
Three players had two hits apiece for Creek, which tallied 10 as a team. Dominic Decker went 2-for-3 with a double while stealing four bases and scoring once; Bailey Hale was 2-for-4 and Jace Burton went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while swiping three bases and scoring once.
The Dragons (17-7-1) visit 4A No. 7 New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 6, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 2
Brownstown 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
Silver Creek 104 001 X — 6 10 0
W — Holden Groher. L — Lowery. 2B — Jace Burton (SC), Dominic Decker (SC). Record — Silver Creek 17-7-1.
FLOYD TOPS PATRIOTS
FLOYDS KNOBS — A fast start helped Floyd Central to a 4-1 victory over visiting Heritage Hills on Monday.
The Highlanders tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the third and another in the fourth en route to the win.
Jake Thompson, Evan Goforth and Caleb Slaughter had two hits apiece for Floyd at the plate. Thompson scored twice while Goforth drove in a run and scored one.
On the mound, Casey Sorg allowed an earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out 10 over six innings. Max Tripure pitched the seventh for Floyd.
The Highlanders visit Madison on Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, HERITAGE HILLS 1
Heritage Hills 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
Floyd Central 201 100 X — 4 9 1
W — Casey Sorg. L — G. Sandoval. SV — Max Tripure. 2B — Tristan Polk (FC), Spencer (HH). 3B — Jaket Thompson (FC).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to an 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting South Central on Monday evening.
The Pioneers plated three runs in the first, two in the second, four in the fifth and two in the sixth en route to the win.
Providence made the most of its six hits as Landon Kruer drove in a trio of runs with a double while Eli Eatson and Jackson Beyl added two RBIs apiece.
That was enough for Grant Seebold. The sophomore allowed one earned run on six hits while walking one and striking out four over 3 2/3 innings.
The Pioneers (14-7) visit Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
PROVIDENCE 11, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
South Central 000 100 — 1 6 2
Providence 320 042 — 11 6 2
W — Grant Seebold. L — O. Montierth. 2B — Landon Kruer (P). Record — Providence 14-7.
HORNETS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — A fast start helped Henryville to a 10-4 win at Lanesville in Southern Athletic Conference action Monday.
The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning and four in the second to built an early lead that the wouldn't relinquish.
Dawson Hope picked up the win on the mound while Sam Guernsey, Sam Gilles and Cade Riley had two hits apiece for Henryville, which tallied 10 as a team.
"After not winning a game in 16 days, it felt great to finally get into the win column again," Hornets coach Jeff Schroeder said. "We took advantage of their defensive miscues and walks to establish an early lead. Hope kept things in check for the most part, and our outfielders did a great job of making plays."
HENRYVILLE 10, LANESVILLE 4
Henryville 340 001 2 — 10 10 1
Lanesville 200 020 0 — 4 9 5
W — Dawson Hope (4-5). L — Kiesler. 2B — Sam Guernsey (H). HR — Kiesler (L). Records — Henryville 8-13, 2-2; Lanesville 7-15, 1-3.
PIRATES WIN
SALEM — Led by Nathaniel Kimbrell and Eric Wigginton, Charlestown posted a 6-2 win at Salem in MSC action Monday.
Kimbrell went 2-for-3 at the plate while driving in a trio of runs. He also picked up the victory on the mound, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four over two innings.
Meanwhile Wigginton added a pair of hits, including two-RBI triple in the first inning, while scoring twice.
"We are battling through some injuries and I am very proud of our team for setting up and playing a good fundamental game," Pirates coach Brian Hester said.
Charlestown is scheduled to host Seymour at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
CHARLESTOWN 6, SALEM 2
Charlestown 301 002 0 — 6 11 1
Salem 000 010 1 — 2 7 1
W — Nathaniel Kimbrell. L — Burton. 2B — Michael Casey (C), Eric Wigginton (C), Kimbrell (C), Arthur (S).
EAGLES DOWN GENERALS
AUSTIN — Austin topped visiting Clarksville 7-4 in an MSC contest Monday.
