JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville baseball team celebrated its Senior Night with a 10-0 six-inning win over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday evening.
Xavier Hart, one of the Red Devils’ three seniors (along with Eli Evans and Grant Paradowski), led the way on the mound. Hart allowed two hits while walking one, hitting one and striking out 13 in the complete-game effort.
“Xavier Hart did an outstanding job on the mound,” Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis said. “He pounded the zone and challenged all the hitters.”
Jeff scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings while also scoring four times in the second and twice in the fourth.
For the Red Devils, Hunter West had a pair of hits and reached base in all four of his plate appearances while scoring twice. Brett Denby scored three times. Meanwhile, Max McEwen had a double and an RBI while stealing a base and scoring a run.
Jeff (11-7), which has won six of its last seven games, is scheduled to host Bullitt East (Ky.) at 6 p.m. tonight.
JEFFERSONVILLE 10, LANESVILLE 0 At Don Poole Field
Lanesville 000 000 — 0 2 2
Jeffersonville 141 211 — 10 7 0
W — Xavier Hart (2-0). L — Jason Philpot. 2B — Max McEwen (J), Ty Tidshren (L). Record — Jeffersonville 11-7.
‘DOGS BEAT BEARS
LOUISVILLE — Class 4A No. 10 New Albany rolled to an 11-1 win at Louisville Butler on Wednesday evening.
Landon Tiesing led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Tucker Biven, Landon Caswell and Garrett Jones added two hits apiece for New Albany. Biven and Jones also had two RBIs each.
That was more than enough for Carson Chandler, who picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out four over five innings.
NEW ALBANY 11, LOUISVILLE BUTLER 1
New Albany 118 10 — 11 10 1
Lou. Butler 000 01 — 1 2 3
W — Carson Chandler (4-2). L — McMicheal. 2B — Landon Tiesing (N), Tucker Biven (N), Landon Caswell (N), Craven (B). HR — Tiesing (N). Records — New Albany 15-3, Louisville Butler 10-9.
