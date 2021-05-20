MADISON — A pair of Floyd Central pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout as the Highlanders blanked host Madison 4-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference baseball contest Thursday.
Bishop Letson allowed three hits while walking one and striking out 14 over the first six innings. Dylan Hogan didn't allow anything in the seventh.
Sophomore Ty Becker led the Highlanders at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Also, sophomore Noah Wathen picked up his first varsity hit and RBI.
Floyd Central is scheduled to host Bloomington North at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, MADISON 0
Floyd Central 020 001 1 — 4 6 2
Madison 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
W — Bishop Letson. L — Orrill. 2B — Ty Becker (FC).
PIRATES EDGE GENERALS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown held off Clarksville for a 2-1 Mid-Southern Conference win Thursday evening.
The Pirates plated single runs in the second and third innings. The Generals rallied for one in the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Eric Wigginton picked up the win on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed two hits while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings. Jeremiah Hasler relieved Wigginton and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out one over the final 3 1/3 frames.
Connor Page absorbed the loss. The senior right-hander allowed two unearned runs on five hits over five innings.
Charlestown (12-10, 6-3) is slated to close out its regular season Saturday in an invitational at Mt. Vernon. Clarksville (11-14, 3-6), meanwhile, is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Monday.
CHARLESTOWN 2, CLARKSVILLE 1
Clarksville 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
Charlestown 011 000 X — 2 5 1
W — Eric Wigginton. L — Connor Page. 2B — Jake Cummings (CL). Records — Clarksville 11-14, 3-6; Charlestown 12-10, 6-3.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Visiting Providence outscored Lanesville 15-1 over the final three frame en route to a 22-8, five-inning win Thursday.
The game was tied at 7 after two innings before the Pioneers plated four runs in the third, seven in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Eagles, meanwhile, only managed one run in the third.
Senior Eli Watson led Providence at the plate. The Western Kentucky-signee went 5-for-5 with three doubles and six RBIs. Landon Kruer and Max Beatty added three hits apiece. Kruer, who doubled and tripled, also drove in three runs and scored four times. Beatty touched home thrice. Ray Reisinger added a pair of doubles and drove in three runs while scoring twice. Casey Kaelin and Hayden Vissing added two hits apiece. Both also drove in two while Vissing scoring three times, as did Cody Jackson.
Jackson Lorenz, the second of three Pioneer pitchers, picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed one unearned run on two hits while walking two and striking out two over 2 1/3 innings.
Providence (16-7) next faces Henryville at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Class 2A Eastern Sectional.
PROVIDENCE 22, LANESVILLE 8
Providence 434 74 — 22 19 3
Lanesville 161 00 — 8 7 3
W — Jackson Lorenz. 2B — Ray Reisinger (P) 2, Max Beatty (P), Landon Kruer (P), Eli Watson (P) 3. 3B — Kruer (P), Casey Kaelin (P). Record — Providence 16-7.
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — A five-run fourth inning propelled Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek to a 5-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday.
The win completed another undefeated conference campaign for the Dragons, who have now won 47 consecutive MSC games.
Creek's big inning included RBI-singles by Landon Scherzinger and Dominic Decker, as well as a two-RBI single by Colin Kapust, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Ethan Murphy picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings.
The Dragons (18-8-1, 9-0) close out their regular season Saturday in a tournament at Bedford North Lawrence.
SILVER CREEK 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Silver Creek 000 500 X — 5 5 0
W — Ethan Murphy. L — Willoughby. Record — Corydon Central 6-17, 1-8; Silver Creek 18-8-1, 9-0.
