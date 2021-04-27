FLOYDS KNOBS — Some timely hitting and solid pitching propelled Floyd Central to a 5-4 win over previously-unbeaten Louisville Trinity, Kentucky’s top-ranked team, on Monday evening.
The Shamrocks scored three runs in the top of the first to take the early lead before the Highlanders tallied twice in the third, then three times in the bottom of the fifth (after Trinity had scored once in the top of the inning) to earn the victory.
Casey Sorg led Floyd’s 10-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple while driving in one and scoring once. Evan Goforth added two hits, including a double, while knocking in two and scoring twice.
Caleb Slaughter and Max Tripure also added RBIs for the Highlanders.
That was enough offense for a pair of Floyd pitchers. Sorg started and allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five over 3 2/3 innings. Bishop Letson picked up the win in relief. The sophomore allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out two over the final 3 1/3 innings.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, LOUISVILLE TRINITY 4
Trinity 300 010 0 — 4 7 1
Floyd Central 002 030 X — 5 10 2
W — Bishop Letson. L — Castleman. 2B — Klein (T), Hodge (T), Evan Goforth (FC), Bailey Taylor (FC), Casey Sorg (FC). 3B — Sorg (FC). HR — Dickerson (T).
.
TIGERS TOP DEVILS
LOUISVILLE — Louisville St. Xavier scored once in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 6-5 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Monday evening.
The Red Devils scored once in the top of the seventh to tie it up before the Tigers scored the game-winner on a walk-off single.
“We did a lot of things well tonight and kept battling but just couldn’t overcome the three errors and passed balls we gave them,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “It was good to see our kids not give up and keep fighting to the end and I’m really proud of that.”
Kannon Stull led the Red Devils at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Hunter West added a pair of hits while Bryson Scales scored three times for Jeff (8-7), which will host Jasper at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
ST. XAVIER 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 5
Jeffersonville 001 120 1 — 5 8 3
St. Xavier 013 100 1 — 6 9 0
W — Hayden Guenthner. L — Xavier Hart. 2B — Alex Kelley (J). 3B — Landon Akers (X). Records — Jeffersonville 8-7, St. Xavier 13-5.
.
HORNETS TOP NEW WASH
HENRYVILLE — Henryville pounded out 13 hits en route to a 13-1 five-inning victory over visiting New Washington on Monday evening.
Dawson Hope led the Hornets to victory. He struck out six over four innings to pick up the win on the mound. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and finishing with five RBIs.
Sam Gilles, Drew Lindley and Christian Wenskoski added two hits apiece for Henryville.
“Dawson gave us four efficient innings on the mound, and we got off to a quick start to the game offensively. Everyone seemed to contribute offensively tonight in some way,” Hornets coach Jeff Schroeder said.
.
HENRYVILLE 13, NEW WASHINGTON 1
New Washington 000 01 — 1 3 3
Henryville 244 3X — 13 13 2
W — Dawson Hope (2-3). L — Mason Thompson. 2B – Hope (H) 2. Record — Henryville 5-6.
.
‘DOGS DOWN GREEN WAVE
NEW ALBANY — Four players had two hits apiece to lead New Albany to a 9-3 victory over visiting Meade County (Ky.) on Monday evening.
Landon Tiesing, Kaden Elliott, Andrew Clements and Landon Caswell each had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, who got off to a fast start with four runs in the bottom of the first. Elliott, Clements and Caswell also had two RBIs apiece.
That was more than enough for Carson Chandler, who picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking five and striking out seven over six innings.
New Albany (10-3) next hosts Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 9, MEADE COUNTY (KY.) 3
Meade County 200 001 0 — 3 6 1
New Albany 401 211 X — 9 12 0
W — Carson Chandler (3-2). L — Kizer Burnett. 2B — Dylan Abell (MC), Burnett (MC), Nate Banks (MC), Landon Tiesing (NA), Kaden Elliott (NA), Chase Loesch (NA), Landon Caswell (NA). HR — Trevor Goodwin (MC). Records — Meade County 9-4, New Albany 10-3.
.
GENERALS EDGE BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — A pair of Clarksville pitchers combined to shutout Class A No. 6 Borden in a 1-0 win Monday evening.
Ashton Lilly and Cameron Rayborn teamed up to hold the visiting Braves scoreless and to five hits. Lilly, who picked up the win. allowed three hits while walking one and striking out three over five innings. Rayborn gave up two hits and two walks while striking out four over the final two frames.
The Generals scored the game's only run in the fifth when Brandon Lilly's double drove in Connor Page.
.
CLARKSVILLE 1, BORDEN 0
Borden 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Clarksville 000 010 X — 1 4 0
W — Ashton Lilly. L — Kaden Holmes. 2B — Zach Knight (B), Holmes (B), Brandon Lilly (C).
.
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
SELLERSBURG — A 12-run second inning propelled Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek to a 15-1 five-inning victory over visiting Eastern on Monday evening.
Five players had two hits apiece for the Dragons, who tallied 12 as a team.
For Creek, Dominic Decker went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases; Colin Kapust was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Bailey Hale went 2-for-2 with a double; Jace Burton was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Greyson Durick went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Holden Groher also homered for the Dragons.
That was more than enough for Silver Creek starter Ethan Murphy. The senior allowed one hit while walking three and striking out two over the first four innings en route to the victory.
Silver Creek (8-4-1) visits Henryville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
SILVER CREEK 15, EASTERN 1
Eastern 000 01 — 1 2 0
Silver Creek 3(12)0 0X — 15 12 0
W — Ethan Murphy. L — Cauy Motsinger. 2B — Bailey Hale (SC), Jace Burton (SC). HR — Holden Groher (SC).
