TELL CITY — Tell City tallied one run in the bottom of the 10th inning to outlast Floyd Central 4-3 in the season-opener for both Wednesday night.
The Marksmen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second before the Highlanders evened the score in the top of the third. Floyd then plated a pair of runs in the fifth before Tell City responded with two in the bottom of the sixth.
Senior catcher Caleb Slaughter had a pair of hits for the Highlanders, who had seven. Starting pitcher Casey Sorg and losing pitcher Tristan Polk both had doubles for Floyd, which also received RBIs from Sorg, Bailey Taylor and Dylan Hogan.
TELL CITY 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Floyd Central 001 020 000 0 — 3 7 4
Tell City 010 002 000 1 — 4 5 2
W — Chestnut. L — Tristan Polk. 2B — Casey Sorg (FC), Polk (FC), Beckort (TC). Records — Floyd Central 0-1, Tell City 1-0.
COMMODORES DOWN 'DOGS
LOUISVILLE — Lexington (Ky.) Tates Creek outslugged New Albany 13-9 in a game that was limited to four innings due to time limit Wednesday night at Louisville Ballard.
The Commodores led 8-0 after 1 1/2 innings before the Bulldogs cut that deficit in half in the bottom of the second. Each team, however, tallied two runs in the third and three in the fourth.
Kaden Elliott hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs for New Albany while Landon Tiesing tagged a two-run homer.
The Bulldogs (1-1) are back in action at 2 p.m. Friday, when they face Fort Wayne Carroll at Grand Park in Westfield.
TATES CREEK 13, NEW ALBANY 9
Lex (Ky.) Tates Creek 172 3 — 13 6 0
New Albany 042 3 — 9 5 4
W — Easton Aubuchon. L — Chase Loesch (0-1). 2B — Grant Stone (TC), Landon Caswell (NA). HR — Haydon Dunham (TC), Kaden Elliott (NA), Landon Tiesing (NA). Records — Tates Creek 1-1, New Albany 1-1.
COUGARS RALLY PAST PIONEERS
RAMSEY — North Harrison rallied for a 10-9 victory over visiting Providence on Wednesday.
The Pioneers led 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings before the Cougars scored nine unanswered runs. Providence fought back to tie game, but North Harrison plated a run in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
The Pioneers (1-1) are slated to face Lexington (Ky.) Lafayette at 10 a.m. Saturday in their first game of the Super Prep event at North Oldham (Ky.). Providence will face the host Mustangs at 12:30 p.m. later that day.
