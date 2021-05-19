NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 16-0 five-inning victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday.
Connor Bailey led the Mustangs to the win. The junior went 4-for-4 at the plate with three singles and a double while scoring three runs. He also picked up the win on the mound, where he allowed one hit while striking out nine.
"We hit the ball really well tonight," New Wash coach Jon Aaron said. "We came out early and put pressure on their pitcher. We never let up on the gas pedal. It's a great win heading into sectional play
"Also, Connor was lights out and I couldn’t have asked for a better outing on the mound from the kid.”
.
NEW WASHINGTON 16, CROTHERSVILLE 0
Crothersville 000 00 — 0 1 3
New Washington 354 4X — 16 9 2
W — Connor Bailey . L — O’Sullivan. 2B — Bailey (NW), Mason Thompson (NW).
.
BRAVES CLIP COUGARS
BORDEN — Borden rolled to an 11-1 victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday.
The Cougars scored in the top of the first before the Braves tallied twice in the bottom of the inning, then three more times in the third, fourth and fifth frames.
A.J. Agnew led Borden at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double while stealing a base and scoring three times. Zach Knight also drove in a trio of runs while Gavin Gentry ended the game early with a walk-off three-run homer.
Shawn Condon picked up the win on the mound. The junior didn't allow a hit or a run while walking two and striking out three over the final three innings.
"We didn't get a lot of hits tonight, but we executed well on offense," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "We took walks and put the ball in play with runners in scoring position. Knight got three RBIs doing exactly that. Gentry and (Dylan) Toler got big hits in key situations to extend the lead. Our defense was pretty sharp tonight too. Condon came on in relief, got some confidence and threw pretty well across the last three innings."
.
BORDEN 11, NORTH HARRISON 1
North Harrison 100 00 — 1 2 1
Borden 203 33 — 11 5 1
W — Shawn Condon (1-0). L — Napper. 2B — Knott (NH), AJ Agnew (B). 3B — Dylan Toler (B). HR — Gavin Gentry (B). Records — North Harrison 9-14, Borden 17-5-1.
.
MUSTANGS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — North Oldham, one of the top teams in Kentucky, downed host New Albany 4-2 Wednesday evening at Mt. Tabor.
The game was tied at 2 until the Mustangs tallied twice in the top of the sixth en route to victory.
Garrett Jones went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Bulldogs, who matched North Oldham's six hits.
Landon Tiesing absorbed the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while walking two in the complete-game effort.
New Albany (21-6) will face Henryville at 5 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Stan Sajko Invitational.
.
NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 4, NEW ALBANY 2
North Oldham 200 002 0 — 4 6 0
New Albany 200 000 0 — 2 6 4
W — Jake Gray. L — Landon Tiesing (6-2). 2B — Andrew Clements (NA). Records — North Oldham 21-10, New Albany 21-6.
