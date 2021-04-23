VEVAY — Visiting New Washington picked up its first victory of the season, rallying for a 10-9 eight-inning win at Switzerland County on Thursday.
The Pacers led 7-2 at four innings before the Mustangs rallied. They plated one in the fifth, then three in the sixth to get within 7-6. Switzerland County countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead to three. New Wash, however, responded with a trio of runs in the seventh to tie it up.
Easton Nichols led the way for the Mustangs. He went 5-for-5 at the plate and knocked in the game-winning run. Nichols also picked up the the win on the mound, allowing one hit while striking out two over the final two frames.
Mason Thompson added two hits, including a double, and four RBIs while Bo Giltner also had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI for New Wash.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 10, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 9
New Washington 001 113 31 — 10 12 4
Switzerland County 303 102 00 — 9 9 2
W — Easton Nichols. L — T. Johnson. 2B — Mason Thompson (NW), Bo Giltner (NW), K. Koons (SC), B. Jones (SC). HR — B. Turner (SC) 2.
.
'DOGS CLOBBER COUGARS
LOUISVILLE — New Albany rolled to a 18-1 four-inning win at Louisville Holy Cross on Thursday afternoon.
Landon Caswell led the way at the plate for the Bulldogs, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Landon Tiesing, Tucker Biven and Kaden Elliott added two hits apiece. Also for New Albany, Andrew Clements homered while Phil Gill drove in four runs and Carson Chandler knocked in two.
That was more than enough offense for a trio (Tiesing, Chase Loesch, Clark Bennett) of New Albany pitchers, who combined to hold the Cougars to three hits.
The Bulldogs (8-3) visit Eastern at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
.
NEW ALBANY 18, LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS 1
New Albany 753 3 — 18 12 0
Holy Cross 010 0 — 1 3 5
W — Landon Tiesing. L — Keith. 2B — Kaden Elliott (NA), Landon Caswell (NA), Phil Gill (NA). HR — Andrew Clements (N). Records —New Albany 8-3, Holy Cross 5-10.
.
BRAVES BLANK WARRIORS
BORDEN — Borden clipped visiting Christian Academy 19-0 in five innings in baseball action Thursday afternoon.
The Braves — who tallied four runs in the first, eight in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth — pounded out 16 hits en route to victory. Alex Schuler led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI while scoring three times. Gavin Gentry and Zach Knight added a pair of hits while Samuel Gasper homered. Gentry drove in a pair, scored twice and stole four bases. Knight had a trio of RBIs and scored twice.
That was more than enough offense for starter Brody Kennedy as the Braves no-hit the Warriors.
"We hit the ball tonight, so that was good," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Brody Kennedy gave us a quality start for his first high school win. We were glad to bounce back from a tough loss on Tuesday, but we still have lots of work to do to get better."
.
BORDEN 19, CAI 0
CAI 000 00 — 0 0 3
Borden 485 2X — 19 16 2
W — Brody Kennedy (1-1). L — Elias Rightnowar (0-1). 3B — Alex Schuler (B). HR — Samuel Gasper (B). Records — Christian Academy 1-1, Borden 6-3-1.
.
DRAGONS DOWN REBELS
ELIZABETH — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek rolled to a 10-2 win at South Central on Thursday.
Bailey Hale led the Dragons at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Holden Groher had a double and scored four times; Jace Burton had a double and two RBIs and Ethan Murphy doubled and scored twice.
Nate Davidson picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out seven in six innings.
The Dragons (6-4-1) host Louisville St. Xavier at 6 p.m. Friday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 10, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
Silver Creek 102 121 3 — 10 7 1
South Central 100 010 0 — 2 4 1
W — Nate Davidson. L — Kole Stewart. 2B — Holden Groher (SC), Bailey Hale (SC), Jace Burton (SC), Ethan Murphy (SC). Records — Silver Creek 6-4-1, South Central 2-10.
.
WARRIORS ROLL OVER PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — A seven-run fourth inning propelled Scottsburg past Charlestown 11-1 in a five-inning Mid-Southern Conference contest Thursday.
The Warriors were up 2-0 before erupting for a septet of runs.
A pair of pitchers (Andrew Banet and David Edwards) held the Pirates to one hit.
.
SCOTTSBURG 11, CHARLESTOWN 1
Scottsburg 110 72 — 11 7 0
Charlestown 000 01 — 1 1 3
W — Andrew Banet. L — Jacob Glover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.