MADISON — Visiting Providence swept a doubleheader from Class 3A No. 10 Madison on Saturday.
The Pioneers won the first game 4-2 before taking the second 11-2.
In the opener, a pair of home runs and a strong pitching performance by Ray Reisinger propelled Providence to victory.
Hayden Vissing's first-inning, two-run home run got the Pioneers off to a fast start. Then, Eli Watson's tie-breaking solo shot in the third gave Providence a lead it wouldn't lose.
That was enough offense for Reisinger, who allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out nine over six innings to earn the victory. Vissing pitched a perfect seventh to secure the victory.
In the second game, the Pioneers plated two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Watson, Max Beatty and Jack Beyl led Providence at the plate. Watson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Beatty was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while scoring three runs; and Beyl was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while scoring a run.
That was plenty of offense for Cody Jackson. The sophomore pitcher allowed two unearned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out nine in a complete-game effort.
The Pioneers next host Crawford County at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
.
PROVIDENCE 4, MADISON 2
Providence 201 001 0 — 4 3 1
Madison 200 000 0 — 2 6 2
W — Ray Reisinger. L — D. Forner. 2B — B. Orrill (M). 3B — Landon Kruer (P). HR — Hayden Vissing (P), Eli Watson (P).
.
PROVIDENCE 11, MADISON 2
Providence 000 245 0 — 11 9 2
Madison 000 020 0 — 2 3 1
W — Cody Jackson. L — M. Barnes. 2B — Max Beatty (P), J. Beyl (P), David Newbanks (P), Z. Forner (M). 3B — Reisinger.
.
HORNETS STING PANTHERS
HENRYVILLE — A four-run fourth inning propelled Henryville to a 6-3 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Saturday morning.
The game was tied 1-all in the fourth until Parker Rappe's one-out single was followed by Hayden Barbour's RBI-double that gave the Hornets a lead they wouldn't lose. Following a hit batsman, Christian Wenskoski's fly ball to right field was dropped, which allowed Barbour and Drew Lindley to score. Then, a misplayed ball at first on Dawson Hope's infield single brought in Wenskoski.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of Henryville pitchers.
"Sam Guernsey gave us 5 1/3 solid innings on a tough day to pitch, and Dawson Hope came in to get the final five batters," Hornets coach Jeff Schroeder said. "We seemed to have better approaches at the plate today and executed the best that we have all season. It felt good for everybody to finish the week with a win. Up until today, it had been a very long week."
.
HENRYVILLE 6, CORYDON CENTRAL 3
Corydon Central 100 011 0 — 3 6 2
Henryville 100 401 X — 6 6 2
W — Sam Guernsey (2-2). L — Fowler. 2B — Hayden Barbour (H). Record — Corydon Central 5-7, Henryville 4-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.