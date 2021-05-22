FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central baseball team celebrated its Senior Night with a 2-0 victory over visiting Bloomington North on Friday evening.
Fittingly, Tristan Polk led the way for the Highlanders. The senior tossed six shutout innings, allowing one hit while walking two and striking out six. He also doubled (one of Floyd's two hits) and drove in the game's only runs.
Fellow senior Casey Sorg, who scored one of the team's run, pitched the seventh inning, striking out one.
Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Bloomington South at 11 a.m. Saturday before hosting Clarksville at 6 p.m. Monday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, BLOOMINGTON NORTH 0
Bloomington North 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Floyd Central 000 200 0 — 2 2 0
W — Tristan Polk. L — McCoy. 2B — Polk (FC).
BULLDOGS, BRAVES WIN
NEW ALBANY — New Albany and Borden won their first-round games in the Stan Sajko Invitational on Friday at Mt. Tabor.
The Bulldogs blitzed Henryville 12-4 in the first game before Borden outlasted North Harrison 2-0 in the second.
New Albany and Borden will face off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the final after the Hornets take on the Cougars in the third-place game.
In Friday's opener, the Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits. The biggest of those was a grand slam by freshman Chase Loesch in the fourth inning. Tucker Biven and Garrett Jones led the way at the plate with three hits apiece. Biven singled, doubled, tripled and scored four runs while Jones touched home once. Kaden Elliott and Andrew Clements added two hits apiece, including a triple. Clements also drove in four runs while Elliott touched home twice.
Clements picked up the win on the mound as well. The junior allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking four and striking out two over four innings. Two relievers (Clark Bennett and Seth Gadd) combined to allow one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out one over the final three frames.
Drew Lindley led the Hornets at the plate, going 2-for-3.
In the second game, the Braves scored twice in the first inning and those runs held up as a pair of Borden pitched held the Cougars to two hits.
Samuel Gasper earned the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out three over six innings. Zach Knight came on in the seventh to earn the save.
Gavin Gentry led the Braves at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI while scoring once.
"Credit the Cougars for a tense game tonight," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Their pitcher threw well and they hit the ball hard. We were fortunate to get good pitching, excellent defense and a few timely hits tonight. We're getting comfortable in those moments when the going gets tough. I really like seeing that confidence. We know the Bulldogs will be a handful tomorrow night, but we're looking forward to the challenge."
STAN SAJKO INVITATIONAL
Friday at Mt. Tabor Field
NEW ALBANY 12, HENRYVILLE 4
Henryville 200 101 0 — 4 6 3
New Albany 320 520 X — 12 13 0
W — Andrew Clements (3-0). L — Dawson Hope (4-6). 2B — Sam Gilles (H), Parker Rappe (H), Landon Tiesing (NA), Tucker Biven (NA). 3B — Tyler Orberson (H), Kaden Elliott (NA), Biven (NA), Clements (NA). HR — Chase Loesch (NA). Records — Henryville 8-15, New Albany 22-6.
BORDEN 2, NORTH HARRISON 0
Borden 200 000 0 — 2 5 1
North Harrison 000 000 0 —0 2 2
W — Samuel Gasper (5-0). L — Higdon. SV — Zach Knight (1). 2B — Gavin Gentry (B) 2, Dylan Toler (B), Kaden Holmes (B). 3B — Wetzel (NH). Records — Borden 18-5-1, North Harrison 9-15.
