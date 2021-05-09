JEFFERSONVILLE — Brett Denby scored on an error in the bottom of the 13th inning to give host Jeffersonville a 3-2 win over Class 4A No. 4 Castle in Saturday baseball action at Don Poole Field.
Denby also picked up the victory on the mound, striking out one in one inning of relief.
The game was scoreless until Jeff plated a run in the fifth. The Knights then tallied twice in the top of the sixth before the Red Devils evened the score in the bottom of the inning. It remained deadlocked at 2 until the 13th, when Jeff scored to improve to 5-0 in May.
Jeff outhit Castle 7-4 in the win. Alex Kelley went 1-for-3 with a double while walking twice. Meanwhile, sophomore Aidan Niemi was 1-for-2 with an RBI in his first varsity start.
On the mound, junior Max McEwen allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out eight over 7 2/3 innings for the Red Devils.
Jeff (13-8) is scheduled to host Seymour at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CASTLE 2
Saturday at Don Poole Field
Castle 000 002 000 000 0 — 2 4 2
Jeffersonville 000 011 000 000 1 — 3 7 2
W — Brett Denby (1-2). L — McKinnry. 2B — Niehaus (C), Alex Kelley (J). Records — Castle 14-4-1, Jeffersonville 13-8.
DRAGONS HOLD OFF RAIDERS
HUNTINBURG — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek held off host Southridge's furious comeback for a 6-5 win Saturday at League Stadium.
The Dragons tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the fifth and three in the seventh before holding off the Raiders' rally in the bottom of the final frame.
In the seventh, Southridge scored five runs and had a chance to tie, or win, the game. However with the tying run on third base, Dominic Decker relieved starter Ethan Murphy and induced a game-ending pop out.
At the plate Bailey Hale led the Dragons, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jace Burton added an RBI.
On the mound, Murphy allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out one over 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Decker notched the save.
Silver Creek (12-5-1) is slated to visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Monday.
SILVER CREEK 6, SOUTHRIDGE 5
Silver Creek 200 010 3 — 6 6 2
Southridge 000 000 5 — 5 7 0
W — Ethan Murphy. L — Mick Uebelhor. SV — Dominic Decker. Record — Silver Creek 12-5-1.
EAGLES DOWN 'DOGS
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A three-run fifth inning helped host North Bullitt (Ky.) end New Albany's nine-game win streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon.
The 4A No. 10 Bulldogs tallied single runs in the first and fourth frames before the Eagles took the lead in the fifth.
New Albany outhit North Bullitt 6-3 led by junior Andrew Clements, who went 3-for-4 with a double. Landon Tiesing also hit a solo home run.
Clark Bennett absorbed the loss for the Bulldogs (16-4), who are scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the HHC Tournament.
NORTH BULLITT (KY.) 3, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 100 100 0 — 2 6 0
North Bullitt 000 030 X — 3 3 2
W — Aaron Turner. L — Clark Bennett (0-1). SV — William Gibson. 2B — Andrew Clements (NA). HR — Landon Tiesing (NA), Owen Barger (NB). Records — New Albany 16-4, North Bullitt 16-7.
EASTERN OUTLASTS BRAVES IN WASHINTON COUNTY TOURNEY
BORDEN — Eastern held off host Borden 9-8 in the Washington County Tournament final Saturday.
The Braves tallied two runs in the top of the first to take the early lead before the Musketeers plated five runs in the bottom of the inning to claim a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Borden scored twice more in the top of second to get within one before Eastern tallied two times in the bottom off the third, then twice more in the sixth. The Braves rallied in the final frame, scoring four runs, but it wasn't enough.
"They had us on the ropes the whole day. We battled back, though, and had a shot at it at the end," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Zach Knight did a nice job in relief, holding them for 4 1/3 to give us a chance. Hopefully, we learned some things from the loss. Hats off to Eastern for winning the title."
Knight and Gavin Gentry led the Braves at the plate with two hits apiece. Knight drove in a run and scored once while Gentry doubled, walked and scored a run.
Borden earned a spot in the final with a 10-3 triumph over West Washington earlier in the day.
In that victory, Knight and Dylan Toler had two hits apiece. Knight also drove in a pair while Toler stole a base and scored a run. Meanwhile, A.J. Agnew picked up the win on the mound with a strong relief effort.
"A.J. did a great job in relief. He came in, threw well and got us into the finals of the tournament," Stotts said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Borden
BORDEN 10, WEST WASHINGTON 3
West Washington 110 001 0 — 3 6 5
Borden 500 302 X — 10 9 2
W — AJ Agnew (2-0). L — Ian Rosenbaum (2-3). Records — West Washington 7-10, Borden 11-4-1.
Final
EASTERN 9, BORDEN 8
Borden 220 000 4 — 8 9 1
Eastern 502 002 X — 9 9 1
W — Conner Gonzalez. L — Kaden Holmes (2-2). 2B — Ryan Adamson (E), Yancy Edlin (E), Gavin Gentry (B), Snyder Pennington (E). Records — Borden 11-5-1, Eastern 14-5.
GENERALS RALLY PAST REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Southwestern 7-6 Saturday.
The Generals led 3-0 after three innings before the Rebels tallied twice in the fourth and four times in the fifth to double up Clarksville. However, the hosts tied it up with three runs in the bottom of the fifth before scoring the game-winning run in the sixth.
Brandon Lilly and Ashton Lilly led Clarksville at the plate. Both went 3-for-4 with Brandon driving in a run and Ashton scoring a run.
Cameron Rayborn added two hits and two RBIs while Ryan Waxler drove in a pair of runs.
Jaren Starks picked up the win in relief of Brandon Lilly. The senior allowed one hit while striking out one over 1 1/3 innings.
The Generals (7-10) are scheduled to host Silver Creek at 5 p.m. Monday.
CLARKSVILE 7, SOUTHWESTERN 6
Southwestern 000 240 0 — 6 10 1
Clarksville 102 031 X — 7 12 2
W — Jaren Starks. L — Zach Cole. 2B — Brandon Lilly (C), Jordan DeAtley (S), Jackson Stockdale (S), Ethan Stewart (S). HR — Cole (S). Record — Southwestern 13-5, Clarksville 7-10.
BRAVES SWEEP HORNETS
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central swept Henryville in a doubleheader Saturday.
The Braves beat the Hornets 11-0 in the first game and 2-0 in the second.
Henryville is scheduled to visit South Central at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
