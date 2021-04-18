ROCKPORT — Ray Reisinger struck out a school-record 16 to lead Providence past host South Spencer 4-0 Saturday afternoon.
In addition to his fanning mark, the senior right-hander allowed only two hits in six innings. He also helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double.
Jake Rodski added a pair of RBIs for the Pioneers while Hayden Vissing picked up the save.
GENERALS, HORNETS SPLIT DOUBLEDIP
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville and Henryville split a doubleheader Saturday.
The Generals won the first game 7-6 before the Hornets took the second 4-2.
In the back-and-forth first game, Henryville led 3-2 before Clarksville scored four times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. The Hornets then plated three runs in the fifth to tie the game. The Generals, though, scored in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory.
Brandon Lilly and Caleb Cummings led Clarksville at the plate. Lilly went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored while Cummings was 2-for-3 and touched home once. Logan Bishop added two RBIs while scoring twice. Jaren Starks picked up the win on the mound. The senior yielded one hit while walking two and striking out one over the final three innings.
Tyler Orberson and Sam Gilles had two hits apiece to lead the Hornets’ offensive attack. Sam Guernsey absorbed the loss, allowing seven runs (only two of which were earned) on eight hits while walking four and striking out four over six innings.
“This was a game that we should have won, but you can’t make six errors and give up five unearned runs and expect to win. Guernsey deserved a better fate,” Henryville coach Jeff Schroeder said. “We battled to tie the game in the fifth only to fall asleep at the plate in the final two innings and then lose the game in the bottom of the seventh, which is the third game that we have lost this year in the opponent’s final at-bat.”
In the second game, a four-run third inning propelled Henryville to victory. That was more than enough for Logan Holland. The sophomore pitched a complete-game four-hitter to pick up the win.
“Holland got his first varsity start and pitched a great complete-game for us,” Schroeder said. “He limited Clarksville to four hits and threw only 76 pitches. Defensively, we were much better in this game. Parker Rappe made several diving catches in left field in both games to take away hits. From an offensive standpoint, we still have a great deal of work to do. We put four runs on the board in the third inning, but then we didn’t threaten the rest of the game.”
Orberson led Henryville at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
“I was pretty pleased with our effort,” Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said. “We played fairly solid defense and had some better approaches at the plate. I thought our pitchers, as well as Henryville’s pitchers, threw well in both games. Overall we made some strides.”
.
CLARKSVILLE 7, HENRYVILLE 6
Henryville 012 030 0 — 6 10 6
Clarksville 101 400 1 — 7 8 4
W — Jaren Starks (1-0). L — Sam Guernsey (1-2). 2B — Jake Cummings (C).
HENRYVILLE 4, CLARKSVILLE 2
Henryville 004 000 0 — 4 5 1
Clarksville 010 001 0 — 2 4 1
W — Logan Holland (1-0). L — Brandon Lilly (1-1). 2B — Tyler Orberson (H), Chandler Jones (C). Records — Henryville 3-4, Clarksville 3-3.
.
BRAVES GO 1-1
SEYMOUR — Borden split a pair of games at Trinity Lutheran’s Cougar Invitational on Saturday.
First, Eastern beat the Braves 5-1 before Borden bounced back to top Trinity Lutheran 4-1.
In the opener, a five-run second inning propelled the Musketeers to victory.
Gavin Gentry absorbed the loss despite striking out nine over four innings. Gentry and Samuel Gasper led the Braves at the plate with two hits apiece.
“The second inning did us in,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “Gavin had a few walks, gave up a few hits and we made an error. Other than that, he pitched well today. Zach Knight came in for relief and did a great job. We were short a few hits in this one, but (Eastern starter Ryan) Adamson gets a lot of credit for that.”
In their second game, the Braves tallied two runs in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Kaden Holmes picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on seven hits while striking out six over six innings. Gasper earned the save, striking out one in the seventh.
Gentry led Borden (5-2-1) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double while walking and stealing a base.
“We got a solid start from Kaden Holmes and Sam Gasper came in and closed it out,” Stotts said. “We had some chances to open up the lead. Our guys hit several balls on the screws, but right at the defense. We did a lot right on offense, though. We put some pressure on them and they made a few errors. It would’ve been nice to get two, but this was a good win for us.”
.
EASTERN 5, BORDEN 1
Borden 100 000 0 — 1 6 1
Eastern 050 000 X — 5 5 0
W — Ryan Adamson (3-1). L — Gavin Gentry (0-1). 2B — Adam Steward (E), Samuel Gasper (B). Records — Borden 4-2-1, Eastern 6-3.
BORDEN 4, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1
Trinity Lutheran 000 010 0 — 1 7 4
Borden 020 101 X — 4 6 1
W — Kaden Holmes (2-0). L — Jack Marksberry (2-2). SV — Samuel Gasper (1). 2B — Tyler Goedves (TL), Dylan Toler (B), Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Trinity Lutheran 5-4, Borden 5-2-1.
.
RED DEVILS RALLY PAST PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — A five-run sixth inning propelled host Jeffersonville to a 7-2 victory over visiting Charlestown on Saturday afternoon at Don Poole Field.
The Red Devils scored seven unanswered after the Pirates plated single runs in the first and second innings.
Alex Kelley and Kannon Stull led Jeff’s six-hit attack. Both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kelley also scored three times while Stull stole a base and touched home once.
That was more than enough offense for Caiden White. The freshman right-handed pitcher picked up the complete-game victory on the mound, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out three for the Red Devils (6-6).
Jacob Glover led Charlestown at the plate with an RBI while also scoring a run.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 7, CHARLESTOWN 2
Charlestown 110 000 0 — 2 3 3
Jeffersonville 001 005 1 — 7 6 0
W — Caiden White (2-0). L — Brandon Broady. Records — Charlestown 4-2, Jeffersonville 6-6.
.
‘DOGS DOWN DRAGONS
NEW ALBANY — Liam McCauley’s base hit with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth lifted New Albany to a 6-5 victory over visiting South Oldham (Ky.) on Saturday.
McCauley led the Bulldogs’ eight-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a trio of RBIs. Andrew Clements added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Landon Tiesing picked up the win on the mound after coming on in relief in the third inning. He allowed one earned run on six hits while walking three and striking out four over the final seven innings.
New Albany (7-2) next visits Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 6, SOUTH OLDHAM 5
South Oldham 130 001 000 — 5 9 0
New Albany 202 001 001 — 6 8 3
W — Landon Tiesing (2-0). L — Derek McGee. 2B — Josh Head (SO). Records — South Oldham 2-7, New Albany 7-2.
.
KNIGHTS NIP FLOYD
NEWBURGH — Host Castle ended Floyd Central’s six-game win streak by beating the visiting Highlanders 8-5 Saturday.
Floyd took an early 3-0 lead, scoring once in the first inning and twice in the second. However the Knights quickly responded, plating four runs in the second and three in the third to take control.
Evan Goforth accounted for half of the Highlanders’ six hits, going 3-for-4 while scoring three times. Tristan Polk added a double and a pair of RBIs for Floyd Central (6-2).
.
CASTLE 8, FLOYD CENTRAL 5
Floyd Central 120 010 1 — 5 6 1
Castle 043 001 0 — 8 10 4
W — Barrett. L — Max Tripure. 2B — Tristan Polk (FC). Records — Floyd Central 6-2, Castle 7-0-1.
.
DRAGONS DROP TWO
COVINGTON — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek dropped a pair of games in Northern Kentucky on Saturday at the Doc Morris Invitational.
Covington Catholic blanked the Dragons 4-0 in their first game before Conner clipped Creek 8-3 in its second.
Against the Colonels, a pair of pitchers (Trevor Wilson and Luke Lenhof) held the Dragons to two hits while unbeaten Covington Catholic (10-0-1) scored the only run it would need in the bottom of the first inning. Holden Groher absorbed the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six over six innings.
In Creek’s second game, the Dragons and Cougars each had 11 hits, but Conner plated two runs in the second, three in the fourth and three more in the seventh. Silver Creek, meanwhile, tallied twice in the third and once in the fifth. Groher led the Dragons at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a single, double, home run and two RBIs.
.
DOC MORRIS INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Covington, Ky.
COVINGTON CATHOLIC 4, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Cov. Catholic 103 000 X — 4 6 1
W — Trevor Wilson. L — Holden Groher. 2B — Jaden Siemer (CC), Jonathan Fitz (CC). Record — Covington Catholic 10-0-1.
CONNER 8, SILVER CREEK 3
Conner 020 300 3 — 8 11 2
Silver Creek 002 010 0 — 3 11 3
W — Rylan Rudisell. L — Colin Kapust. 2B — Griffin Hammond (C), Jonathan Scherff (C), Blaise Bowman (C), Groher (SC). HR — Groher (SC). Records — Conner 7-6, Silver Creek 5-4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.