The race horse, owned by Amr Zedan and trained by Bob Baffert, tested positive for banned substance betamethasone in his post-race blood screening. Baffert denied any wrongdoing and pledged to cooperate with investigators. The trainer has faced past scrutiny for horses he's trained testing positive for banned drugs. Baffert has since said he learned the horse was treated with a veterinarian-recommended ointment to heal dermatitis, and that equine pharmacology experts have said it could explain the test results.

