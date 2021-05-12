CORYDON — Ray Reisinger pitched Providence to a 7-1 win at Corydon Central on Tuesday evening.
The senior allowed one run on two hits while striking out 13 on the mound.
The Pioneers (12-7) host Austin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in its Senior Night.
EASTERN DOWNS 'STANGS
PEKIN — Host Eastern downed New Washington 12-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
Mason Thompson had two hits for the Mustangs, who are scheduled to host Shawe Memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday for their Senior Night.
