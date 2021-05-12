Providence Pioneers

CORYDON — Ray Reisinger pitched Providence to a 7-1 win at Corydon Central on Tuesday evening. 

The senior allowed one run on two hits while striking out 13 on the mound. 

The Pioneers (12-7) host Austin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in its Senior Night. 

EASTERN DOWNS 'STANGS

PEKIN — Host Eastern downed New Washington 12-2 on Tuesday afternoon. 

Mason Thompson had two hits for the Mustangs, who are scheduled to host Shawe Memorial at 5 p.m. Wednesday for their Senior Night. 

