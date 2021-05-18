COLUMBUS — Class 4A No. 2 Columbus North outlasted visiting Jeffersonville 1-0 — ending the Red Devils' eight-game win streak — on Tuesday evening.
A pair of Bull Dog pitchers (Jacob Bailey and Kyler McIntosh) held Jeff to four hits. The Red Devils' best opportunity to score came in the second inning when they had runners on first and second with no outs. A strikeout and a double play ended that threat, though.
North’s Austin Bode scored the game's only run on an error in the sixth.
Chate Amick absorbed the loss for Jeff. The junior right-hander allowed the game's only run, which was unearned, on four hits while walking three and striking out five over six innings.
“Chate was really good again on the mound, but we missed a signal and let them off the hook (in the second inning)," Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis said.
The Red Devils (16-9) host Providence at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH 1, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Columbus North 000 001 X — 1 4 1
W — Jacob Bailey. L — Chate Amick. SV — Kyler McIntosh. Records — Jeffersonville 16-9, Columbus North 21-4-1.
.
BRAVES BEAT LIONS
BORDEN — Class A No. 10 Borden downed Salem 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves scored single runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth frames while only allowing the Lions to score once in the second.
Zach Knight picked up the win, in relief of starter A.J. Agnew, on the mound. He allowed two hits while hitting one and striking out four over the final 3 2/3 innings. Knight and Kaden Holmes were both 2-for-3 at the plate. Holmes doubled once and drove in a pair for the Braves (16-5-1).
"AJ Agnew gave us a solid 3-plus innings, then Zach Knight came on in relief and did a whale of a job," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Our defense played pretty solidly too. We made some nice plays behind out pitchers at key points. Plus, we were able to get some timely hitting from some guys. That's all you can ask for. Knight and Holmes had solid games at the plate. A lot of guys threw in offensive contributions tonight. We took a few walks and put the ball in play and some good things happened."
.
BORDEN 4, SALEM 1
Salem 010 000 0 — 1 5 2
Borden 010 111 X — 4 9 1
W — Zach Knight (1-1). L — Steward. 2B — Samuel Gasper (B), Kaden Holmes (B). Records — Salem 10-10, Borden 16-5-1.
