CLARKSVILLE — Eli Watson’s grand slam sparked host Providence to a 10-4 victory over visiting Clarksville in the Town Championship baseball game Wednesday evening.
The contest was tied 4-all until the bottom of the fifth when Watson’s big blast sparked a five-run frame for the Pioneers.
Casey Kaelin paced the Pioneers at the plate with three hits while Ray Reisinger and Landon Kruer added two apiece. Kruer also drove in a pair of runs.
Hayden Vissing picked up the win in relief of sophomore starter Nathan Julius, who allowed one earned run on four hits while walking four and striking out three over the first four innings. Vissing allowed three earned runs on three hits while striking out one in one inning.
Watson and Cody Jackson each pitched an inning, striking out two, after that.
Jacob Cummings had two hits, both doubles, to lead the Generals at the plate. He also scored twice.
Ashton Lilly and Chandler Jones added two hits apiece.
PROVIDENCE 10, CLARKSVILLE 4
Clarksville 001 030 0 — 4 8 2
Providence 130 051 X — 10 10 2
W — Nathan Julius. L — Connor Page. 2B — Jacob Cummings (C) 2. HR — Eli Watson (P).
TIGERS EDGE HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville St. Xavier, which is ranked in the Top 10 in Kentucky, outlasted host Floyd Central 4-3 Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders (7-3) are scheduled to visit Class 4A No. 1 Columbus North at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
REBELS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Southwestern clipped New Washington 14-2 Wednesday.
Leaders for the Mustangs were Easton Nichols, who had a double and an RBI, and Chris Baker, who had a hit, stole a base and scored a run.
New Wash visits Switzerland County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
