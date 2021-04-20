RAMSEY — Eric Wigginton tossed a two-hit, complete-game shutout and Charlestown pounded out 16 hits as the Pirates rolled to a 12-0 win at North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Monday evening.
Wigginton, a senior right-hander, allowed two hits while walking five and striking out 10 on the mound. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs as Charlestown scored in every inning, except the fourth.
Noah Siler led the Pirates' offense, going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI while scoring twice. Jacob Glover and Jack Fifer added three hits apiece while Michael Casey had two hits and two RBIs. Nathaniel Kimbrell and Fifer also drove in a pair of runs.
"Tonight was our best overall game," Charlestown coach Brian Hester said. "We need to reduce our strikeouts, but we rode the coat tails of Wigginton's great pitching and were able to put together some quality swings."
The Pirates (6-2, 2-0) visit Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 12, NORTH HARRISON 0
Charlestown 221 021 4 — 12 16 1
North Harrison 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
W — Eric Wigginton (2-1). L — Lawson. 2B — Nolan Siler (C), Wigginton (C), Harkness (NH), Galligan (NH). 3B — Jacob Glover (C). Records — Charlestown 6-2, 2-0; North Harrison 3-5, 1-2.
.
COUGARS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Trinity Lutheran rallied for a 4-2 win at Henryville on Monday.
The Hornets led 1-0 after four innings before the Cougars tied it in the fifth. Trinity Lutheran then tallied three times in the top of the sixth thanks to a quartet of Henryville errors. The Hornets plated one run in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn't enough.
"We are really starting to be creative in regards to blowing games. Just when you think that it can't get any worse, it does," Henryville coach Jeff Schroeder said. "Until this group begins to find a little bit of mental toughness, we will continue to lose. We made four errors in the sixth inning tonight, and all four runs scored by them were unearned. Tomorrow's lineup should be an interesting one. Guys who aren't getting the job done will be cheering on from the dugout, and other guys will be getting an opportunity to play."
Tyler Orberson, Sam Gilles and Dawson Hope had two hits apiece for the Hornets (3-5), who visit Eastern on Tuesday.
.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 4, HENRYVILLE 2
Trinity Lutheran 000 013 0 — 4 3 3
Henryville 001 001 0 — 2 7 5
W — Goecker. L — Dawson Hope (1-3). 2B — Sam Gilles (H) 2. Records — Trinity Lutheran 6-4, Henryville 3-5.
.
TRINITY TOPS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Louisville Trinity remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win at Providence on Monday evening.
The Shamrocks (15-0) are also undefeated against Clark County schools this season, having previously beaten Jeffersonville 15-0.
The Pioneers host Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.