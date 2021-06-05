JASPER — Floyd Central outhit Jasper 5-2, but the Wildcats outscored the Highlanders 2-1 in the second semifinal of Saturday's Class 4A Jasper Regional.
The biggest of the Wildcats' hits came with runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the third. That's when Connor Foley hit a sharp grounder down the third-base line that hit the umpire and stayed in play at Ruxer Field.
Floyd Central rallied to score a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't get closer.
The Highlanders' season ends at 22-8.
Floyd Central senior Casey Sorg talks about his team's 2-1 loss to Jasper in the regional semis. @floyd_central @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/P2UXEoiCg7— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 5, 2021
.
CLASS 4A JASPER REGIONAL
Saturday at Ruxer Field
Game 1: Center Grove 3, Columbus North 1
Game 2: Jasper 2, Floyd Central 1
JASPER 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Floyd Central 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
Jasper 002 000 X — 2 2 2
W — Grant Stratton. L — Casey Sorg. Records — Floyd Central 22-8 Jasper 25-2.
Game 3: Center Grove (29-4) vs. Jasper (25-2), 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.