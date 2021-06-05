IMG_6551.jpg

Floyd Central senior Casey Sorg delivers a pitch during the Highlanders' 2-1 loss to the host Wildcats in Saturday's second semifinal of the Class 4A Jasper Regional at Ruxer Field. 

 By JOSH COOK

JASPER — Floyd Central outhit Jasper 5-2, but the Wildcats outscored the Highlanders 2-1 in the second semifinal of Saturday's Class 4A Jasper Regional. 

The biggest of the Wildcats' hits came with runners on second and third and two outs in the bottom of the third. That's when Connor Foley hit a sharp grounder down the third-base line that hit the umpire and stayed in play at Ruxer Field.  

Floyd Central rallied to score a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't get closer. 

The Highlanders' season ends at 22-8. 

CLASS 4A JASPER REGIONAL 

Saturday at Ruxer Field 

Game 1: Center Grove 3, Columbus North 1

Game 2: Jasper 2, Floyd Central 1

JASPER 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1

Floyd Central     000     000     1 — 1 5 1

Jasper                002     000     X — 2 2 2

W — Grant Stratton. L — Casey Sorg. Records — Floyd Central 22-8 Jasper 25-2. 

Game 3: Center Grove (29-4) vs. Jasper (25-2), 8 p.m. 

