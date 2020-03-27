BASKETBALL: Area coaches put on virtual hoops clinic

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.