LOUISVILLE — One of the last big hoops events of the summer began Friday across the Ohio River.
The 25th annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic & Tournament started yesterday and continues through Sunday at the MidAmerica Sports Center in eastern Louisville.
The event attracts more than 2,000 players from several different states.
As always, the featured games will be tonight’s girls’ and boys’ All-Star Classic contests, which pit the top upperclassmen from Southern Indiana against those from the Louisville area. The All-Star girls’ game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at 8 p.m.
Both rosters are filled with players from Clark and Floyd counties, as well as other surrounding counties.
The Indiana Girls Stars Team ‘23 is slated to include two seniors, three juniors and five sophomores.
Among those, two players from both Borden and Jeffersonville are scheduled to attend.
Sophomores A.J. Mallad and Ava Wheeler are slated to represent the Braves while senior LaKyra Johnson and junior Makenzie Mason will rep the Red Devils.
Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 wing, led Borden in scoring (12.5 points per game), rebounding (6.5 a game) and steals (2.6 per game) last season. Mallad, a 5-6 guard, averaged seven points, three steals, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds a game in 2022-23.
Johnson, a 5-7 guard, averaged 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game last season.
Also scheduled to play for Indiana are Floyd Central senior Megan Czarnecki and New Albany junior Grace McBride, as well as Orleans sophomore Callie Alston, North Harrison sophomore Grace Goldman, Seymour sophomore Sophie Skidmore and Corydon Central junior Alyssa Groover, a 6-1 center who averaged 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game for the Class 3A state runners-up.
The roster of the Indiana Boys Stars Team ‘23 is slated to include four seniors and nine juniors.
Among those, three players from Jeffersonville have been invited as well as two each from Providence and Scottsburg.
Representing the Red Devils will be junior standouts P.J. Douglas, Michael Cooper and Tre Singleton. Meanwhile senior Quentin Hesse and junior Preston Kempf will rep the Pioneers while seniors Jack Miller and Kody Clancy will do so for the Warriors.
The 6-8 Singleton averaged 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season for Jeff. Cooper put up 13.1 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists a game while Douglas averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Also scheduled to play are Floyd Central junior Sam Higgins, Christian Academy junior Joshua Renfro, Borden senior Kasym Nash, Paoli junior Fletcher Cole, Southwestern junior Landon Kidwell and New Albany junior Chris Lampkins.
Renfro, a 6-2 guard, averaged 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 2022-23.
Nash, a 6-0 guard, averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals a game last season.
Singleton, Douglas, Renfro and Nash earned All-State recognition from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.