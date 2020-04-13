NEW ALBANY — There are several roads that connect New Albany High School with Fairview Cemetery at 800 E. 6th Street. All told it’s less than a mile if you walk it.
Charles Melvin Brewer — a New Albany Bulldog, University of Kentucky Wildcat and part of the Greatest Generation as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army during World War II — traveled the long way in his 25 years.
Born on June 28, 1919, Mel Brewer excelled at track, but at 6-foot-5 he made a big impact on the basketball court for the Bulldogs, leading New Albany to sectional championships in 1936-37 and '37-38 — during a five-year title run. Playing for Charlie McConnell, Brewer was known as a fine offensive center and, according to a story in the New Albany Tribune, “was adept at pivot pokes from the front and was a past master at tipping in rim-spinners.”
A starter as a junior, Brewer was named team captain in 1937-38. Perhaps his biggest moment as a high school player — besides the sectional titles — came in January of 1938 when the Bulldogs played archrival Jeffersonville in the Red Devils’ new Jeffersonville Fieldhouse. It was Brewer who led the way in rebounds as the Bulldogs notched a hard-fought 21-19 win.
All of this caught the attention of legendary UK basketball coach Adolph Rupp, who was still in the process of building the Wildcats into a national power.
When Brewer graduated from New Albany in 1938, he became a member of the local Indiana National Guard and took his hoop talents to Lexington, Kentucky.
At UK, Brewer began playing for the Wildcats' varsity in the 1940-41 season. Over time he became nationally-renowned as one of the best centers in college basketball. He averaged 4.7 points per game his first season, 7.1 in his second and 8.3 as a senior.
His career highlights included leading UK to its first Final Four appearance in 1942 and making the Southeastern Conference All-Tournament team in 1943. His career high was 20 points against Georgia Tech on January 20, 1942.
Brewer joined the military in 1942 and finished his college work while in the Army. He left Kentucky in 1943 and received his officer’s training at Ft. Benning, Ga.
In May of 1944, he was sent to Camp McCain in Mississippi before being shipped to Fort Meade in Maryland the following month.
Three weeks after D-Day (June 6, 1944), Brewer was deployed to Europe. He was with the 116th Infantry, 29th Division in Viers, France when he was killed on Aug. 6, 1944.
In his obituary, the Tribune reported that news of his death was sent by telegram from the war department and received by his wife, Jacqueline Bir Brewer at 1301 E. Main, where she had been residing with her parents, James and Ella Bir during her husband's absence.
Brewer’s parents, Calvin and Myrtle Brewer, resided at 1003 Silver. Brewer's 1-year old daughter Vicki Lynn and his brother, Captain Kenneth Brewer, also survived him. Brewer’s son, Melvin Charles, was born several months after his death.
His family lives on and Brewer’s story — and journey — did not end in Viers.
In August of 1948, four years after his death, Brewer’s body was returned home and buried at Fairview Cemetery.
Vicki Lynn (Brewer) Blemker of Evansville, Brewer’s daughter, spoke about her father recently.
“I remember being at the cemetery and everybody crying,” she said. “All my childhood I heard all these positive things; it was a very positive memory. People were very grateful. They would say things like ‘I knew your father, he was a wonderful guy.’”
A 1950 UK basketball game program, called Brewer a "star player."
However, the kid from New Albany was much more than that. He was a husband, a father and a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“He was a small town hero, admired a lot,” Blemker said.
Along with Blemker, Brewer’s son Melvin currently lives in Greenfield. Meanwhile their mother, Brewer's widow, Jacqueline, is 98 and lives in Evansville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.