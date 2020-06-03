NEW ALBANY — Wiley Brown looked up to Wes Unseld, literally.
“I got a chance to see that [number] 31 hanging in the rafters [of Freedom Hall] all the time,” Brown said. “He paved the way for guys like me.”
Wednesday, the IU Southeast men’s coach remembered Unseld, the former University of Louisville All-American who wore the number 31 jersey and preceded him as the Cardinals’ man-in-the-middle by a decade. The Louisville native, who after his storied career at UofL led Washington to its only NBA championship during his Hall of Fame career, died Tuesday after a series of health issues.
“I went to an NBA tryout with the Washington Bullets back in the day and that was the only time I got a chance to talk to Wes,” Brown said of Unseld, who moved into a front-office job with Washington after his professional playing days ended. “He was one of the most soft-spoken individuals that you could ever meet. He was the nicest guy off the court. But on the court, as you could see, he was tough.”
After arriving on the Louisville campus in 1978 — 10 years after Unseld played his final game for the Cardinals — the 6-foot-8 Brown said he and 6-7 Rodney McCray, who arrived in ‘79, were often compared to the 6-7 Unseld due to their physical makeup.
“Our body type was similar to his,” Brown remembered.
There was another of Unseld’s assets that was also often mentioned, according to Brown.
“They were always talking about the big rear end that Wes had that he used for boxing people out,” he recalled with a laugh. “When you have a big rear end you can use it to your advantage and clear out some space. He wasn’t a leaper, or anything like that, but he knew how to create his space.
“And you would always hear about his outlet passes, how he could grab and rebound and throw it all the way to the other end of the court without the ball touching the ground. You have to be strong to be able to do that.”
While Brown didn’t know Unseld very well, he did know other members of his family better.
“The whole family was extremely nice,” he said. “His brother, George, I got a chance to do some basketball camps with him. Their family was always in the community trying to help out. That’s what they were all about, just a great family.”
