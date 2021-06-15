BASKETBALL: Brown, Valentine to host summer camp

JEFFERSONVILLE — A pair of former University of Louisville national champions are re-teaming for a basketball camp in Jeffersonville next month.
Robbie Valentine, a member of the Cardinals’ 1986 champion squad, and IU Southeast men’s coach Wiley Brown, a starter on Louisville’s 1980 NCAA national championship team, are putting on the Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown Summer Basketball Camp for the second straight year.
The camp, for boys and girls ages 5 through 16, will take place July 5-9 at the Nachand Fieldhouse in downtown Jeff.
“We’re really excited about the camp,” said Valentine, who is the Premium Sales and Services director at the KFC Yum! Center.
This is the second straight July the two have teamed up for a camp at the Fieldhouse.
“We had the very first camp in Kentuckiana (last year) and, honestly, with everything going on (with COVID-19), we had a great turnout,” Valentine said. “Mayor (Mike) Moore, he’s very involved, as he was last year. He’s glad that we’re doing our second year here in Jeffersonville.”
Once again, Valentine said, Dr. Mark Lynn & Associates will be offering free eye exams for campers.
“We’ll have a great staff,” Valentine said.
There will be “full day” (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and “half day” (9 a.m. to noon) options for campers.
For more information, and registration forms, email rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com or brown434@ius.edu or call 502-909-2815. Additional info available at www.wileybrownbasketball.com and kfcyumcenter.com.