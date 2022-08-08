BASKETBALL: Bulldogs shine at Battle of the Bridges

LOUISVILLE — A pair of senior Bulldogs took home MVP honors for their respective squads at Saturday night’s 24th annual Battle of the Bridges All-Star Classic.
New Albany’s Journey Howard was the Indiana Girls’ Stars Team ‘22’s most valuable player, while classmate Josten Carter was the Indiana MVP of the boys’ game at MidAmerica Sports Center in eastern Louisville.
“It was fun,” Howard said afterward while holding her trophy. “It was something different. I’ve never played in it before.”
In the girls’ game between standouts from both sides of the Ohio River, Kentucky led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter before increasing that advantage to 37-20 by halftime.
Kentucky’s lead reached 20 (42-22) early in the third period before Indiana rallied. A corner 3-pointer by Charlestown’s Tatum McFarland capped a 9-2 Indiana surge to make it 44-31. But that was as close as the Hoosier contingent would get, though.
Kentucky turned up the heat on defense and outscored Indiana 13-6 the rest of the game.
Louisville DuPont Manual rising senior JaKayla Thompson tallied a game-high 19 points for the winners.
Meanwhile Howard, a 5-foot-9 forward, hit a field goal in each quarter en route to a team-high nine points.
“It was fun playing against Kentucky people that I’ve never played before, showing them what I can do,” she said.
Charlestown’s Maddie Nipper (seven) and McFarland (five) combined for 12 points.
In the boys’ game, Kentucky took an early lead it would never relinquish.
However Indiana, sparked by Floyd Central senior guard Tevi Ali off the bench, cut Kentucky’s lead to 19-13 by the end of the first quarter.
In the second period, Rock Creek 6-8 senior Jaleb Treat tallied six points inside but Indiana still trailed by 11 (43-32) at the break.
Indiana fought back in the third quarter, behind Carter and Ali, pulling to within 57-50. Kentucky, though, scored the final eight points of the period for a 65-50 lead.
The boys from the Bluegrass continued to pull away in an up-and-down final frame, outscoring Indiana 32-24 to cruise to the 23-point triumph.
Carter, a 6-5 wing, finished with a team-high 19 points.
“Kentucky, they play fast ball, and I like fast ball,” he said. “I can get with the pace and get going, then just find a move — get open, get to the lane and get my buckets.”
Ali added 11 points while Treat and New Albany’s Tommy Devine had eight points apiece. Floyd’s Caleb Washington scored seven points, all in the fourth quarter.
Another familiar face on the Indiana bench was former Jeffersonville standout Jacob Jones, who served as an assistant coach.
“I’m not used to coaching, I’m used to being on the court. It was fun, but it was definitely different,” said Jones, who helped Thomas More (Ky.) to an NAIA Final Four appearance last season.
Now both Carter and Howard ready for their senior seasons.
“My senior season, I’m just ready to turn up,” Carter said.
“I’m very excited about it. Just know that we’re not coming easy this year, we’re coming hard,” Howard added.
.
BATTLE OF THE BRIDGES ALL-STAR CLASSIC
Saturday at MidAmerica Sports Center, Louisville
GIRLS: KENTUCKY 57, INDIANA 37
Kentucky 17 20 9 11 — 57
Indiana 11 9 11 6 — 37
Kentucky: JaKayla Thompson 19, Jaci Woods 6, Triniti Ralston 11, Samari Taylor 7, Makiya West 5, Desaine Mhango 4, Mariah Knight 2, Jeannae Bolin 4.
Indiana: Jackie Crews 3, Journey Howard 9, Kailyn Terrell 7, Leah Bachmann 2, Maddie Nipper 7, Megan Czarnecki 0, Sophia Reese 2, Tatum Farland 5.
3-point field goals: Kentucky 2 (Thompson 2); Indiana 5 (Crews, Howard, McFarland, Nipper, Terrell).
.
BOYS: KENTUCKY 97, INDIANA 74
Kentucky 19 24 22 32 — 97
Indiana 13 19 18 24 — 74
Kentucky: Marcus Booker 10, Max Green 15, Dayton Williams 10, Keith Robinson 28, Crew Gibson 14, Hunter Wheatley 5, Trent Hinkle 13, Damone King 2.
Indiana: Matthew Arthur 5, Tommy Devine 8, Kasym Nash 2, Jaleb Treat 8, Kaden Oliver 6, Peyton Gwin 4, Caleb Washington 7, Tevi Ali 11, Josten Carter 19, Keegan Manowitz 2.
3-point field goals: Kentucky 7 (Gibson 2, Hinkle 2, Green, Robinson, Wheatley); Indiana 4 (Carter 2, Arthur, Washington).