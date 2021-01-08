CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps came up big Friday night.
The Clarksville junior guard’s steal and fast-break layup, which led to a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left, lifted the Generals to a 48-45 win at Providence in a crosstown rivalry game at the Larkin Center.
“It was a tie game, I had to go make a play, that’s what players do,” Capps said. “It’s an amazing feeling.”
In the opening game of the Town Championship, the Providence girls ran out to an early double-digit lead on the way to a 51-15 win.
BOYS’ GAME
Clarksville took advantage of a Providence scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes of the fourth quarter, turning a 39-38 deficit to a 45-39 lead after senior Marquis Forward scored with 2:45 left in the game.
Forward had a chance for a three-point play on that basket, but missed. That was part of a 0 for 5 stretch at the foul line for the Generals that helped Providence stay in the game.
A basket by Providence senior forward Zack Johnson made it 45-41 with 2:35 to play. Those were the Pioneers’ first points since Johnson scored to make it 39-38 with 6:20 remaining.
Down 45-41, Providence got a steal and layup by senior guard Nick Sexton with two minutes left. Then, Johnson’s basket at 1:34 tied it at 45 and set up a dramatic final minute.
“It’s disappointing, but our guys did a good job battling back,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said afterward.
A Clarksville turnover with 41 seconds left gave Providence a chance to take the last shot.
The Pioneers used a timeout with 12 seconds remaining to set up the final play. It was a play, however, that never happened as Capps made the steal with just under five seconds left, covered three quarters of the floor and scored. His free throw made the final margin, as Providence failed to convert on a last-second 3-point attempt.
“You just have to dig in and fight until that clock stops. Providence didn’t give in, but we just kept battling,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said.
Both teams had their runs in a closely-contested first half.
A pair of baskets by Johnson helped the Pioneers to an 8-4 lead with 5:08 left in the first quarter. Clarksville answered with a 10-2 run, paced by Capps, to lead 14-10.
It was 14-12 when Clarksville senior forward Keyshawn Minor knocked down a 3 and the Generals led 17-12 at the end of the quarter.
The Pioneers picked up the defensive pressure to start the second quarter. Johnson added a pair of field goals as Providence used an 8-0 run for a 20-17 lead.
Sparked by senior guard Dae’von Fuqua, the Generals answered. Fuqua’s steal and fast-break layup gave Clarksville a 25-24 lead with 1:45 left in the half.
Providence responded with a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Casey Kaelin and led 27-25 at the break.
It was more of the same in the third quarter. Three lead changes, two ties and no lead bigger than three — it was tied at 35 going into the fourth quarter.
Early in the fourth, it was back-and-forth until Capps scored to put the Generals on top 40-39 with 5:15 remaining. Clarksville would not trail again.
For the game, Capps scored 18 points to lead Clarksville (3-4), which visits New Washington tonight. Johnson scored a game-high 21 to pace Providence (4-4).
GIRLS’ GAME
The Pioneers had 11 players score and knocked down seven 3-pointers in the win over the Generals. Sophomore center Hailey Crisp led Providence (4-9) with nine points. Clarksville (5-11) was paced by senior guard Kylie Perez’s game-high 10 points.
Next up, Providence travels to Southwestern at 2:30 p.m. today. Clarksville hosts Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS CLARKSVILLE 48, PROVIDENCE 45
Clarksville 17 8 10 13 — 48
Providence 12 15 8 10 — 45
Clarksville (3-4): Jaren Starks 5, Dakota Capps 18, Dae’von Fuqua 9, Keyshawn Minor 3, Marquis Forward 8, Morgan Capps 3, Robert Lamar 2.
Providence (4-4): Casey Kaelin 10, Zack Johnson 21, David Wall 2, Cade Carver 2, Nick Sexton 6, Grant Williams 4.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 6 (Starks, Minor, Forward 2, D. Capps, M. Capps), Providence 2 (Kaelin 2).
GIRLS PROVIDENCE 51, CLARKSVILLE 15
Clarksville 2 4 3 6 — 15
Providence 6 16 17 12 — 51
Clarksville (5-11): Kylie Perez 10, Carlye Nixe 2, Sarah Bartley 1, Nahriel Gaines 2.
Providence (4-9): Lilly Kaiser 2, Erica Voelker 3, Masi Hoskins 6, Paris Harrod 6, Hailey Crisp 9, Kate Weber 3, Sydney Waldron 3, Lillie Weber 6, Isabelle Frey 2, Lauren Castleberry 5, Grace Denis 6.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 0; Providence 7 (Voelker 1, K. Weber 1, L. Weber 2, Denis 2, Castleberry 1).
