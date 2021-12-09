BASKETBALL: 'Dogs, Highlanders have been dead-even in recent years

The rivalry between New Albany and Floyd Central has been incredibly even over the past few seasons.
Since the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign, which was Romeo Langford’s senior year, the Bulldogs and the Highlanders have split their six meetings.
Upon closer inspection, New Albany has won its three games in that span by a total of 13 points while Floyd’s three victories have also come by a baker’s dozen.
Upon even closer inspection, over those six games the ‘Dogs have tallied a total of 265 points while the Highlanders have compiled — you guessed it — exactly 265 points.
Barring a contest of infinite overtimes, those deadlocks are set to be broken Friday night, when New Albany (2-2) visits Floyd Central (2-0) in a clash of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Joe Hinton Court, where the Highlanders have won the last two matchups.
If recent history is any indication, the first one to 44 points — which is what both teams have averaged over the last six meetings — will win.
Coincidentally, both teams beat Evansville Harrison last weekend.
On Friday night, the Bulldogs rallied from 13 points down to defeat the Warriors 61-59.
The next day, the Highlanders edged Harrison 64-60 in overtime at the University of Southern Indiana after a nearly length-of-the-court pass and buzzer-beating shot sent the game to an extra session. That same night, New Albany went toe-to-toe with then-No. 2, now-No. 1 Zionsville before falling 63-56 in OT.
While the New Albany-Floyd Central game is the marquee matchup of the weekend, there are several other very intriguing contests. Below is a quick look at some of the others to watch:
BOYS: NORTH HARRISON (3-0, 1-0) AT SILVER CREEK (2-1, 1-0), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Cougars clipped the Dragons 63-61 last year during the regular season on their way to the Mid-Southern Conference title. Silver Creek got revenge in the postseason, though, edging North Harrison 44-41 in the sectional semifinals on its way to the Class 3A state title.
The Cougars seek to avenge that latter loss, as well as pick up their first victory on the Dragons’ homecourt in 18 years, when they visit Sellersburg tonight.
Fifth-ranked North Harrison is off to a perfect start under Lou Lefevre while being led by University of Evansville-signee Logan McIntire.
Meanwhile seventh-ranked Silver Creek, the two-time defending 3A state champ, is coming off its first loss in over 10 months, a 52-35 setback at Columbus North last Friday night.
It turned out to be a two-fold loss for the Dragons, however, as sophomore guard Kyle Roberts suffered a knee injury during the game. Roberts, who missed most of last season with an injury to the same knee, was expected to pick up some of the scoring slack for Creek this season.
BOYS: CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (1-1) AT ROCK CREEK (1-1), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Warriors have won the last six meetings in this series, including both last season. The first one was a 42-39 triumph in New Albany while the second was a 62-49 victory in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
The Lions, who are coming off a 55-48 loss to 4A Jennings County, look to end that streak.
BOYS: JEFFERSONVILLE (1-1, 0-0) AT SEYMOUR (3-1, 0-0), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils have won the last six meetings by an average of 22.2 points, but this one — the league-opener for both — may not be as easy.
The Owls, who haven’t had a winning season since 2006-07, are off to a solid start. Their lone loss was a 62-55 double-overtime setback to rival Brownstown Central.
Jeff, meanwhile, is coming off a 74-50 loss to Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills last Saturday night in the 2021 BodyArmor Showcase at Charlestown. The status of senior standout Will Lovings-Watts, who didn’t play in either of the Red Devils’ first two contests last weekend due to a violation of team rules, is unknown heading into tonight.
BOYS: CLARKSVILLE (2-1) AT CHARLESTOWN (2-3), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
This matchup of two first-year coaches (Kyle Hankins at Clarksville and Matt Lynch at Charlestown), as well as former MSC foes, should be hotly-contested.
The Generals, who have won two in a row since losing their season-opener by three at New Albany, are seeking their fourth straight victory in the series.
BOYS: SCOTTSBURG (3-0) AT PROVIDENCE (3-0), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY NIGHT
This matchup of two teams off to perfect, and impressive, starts looks to be the most intriguing matchup of Saturday night.
Both may not be unbeaten when they tip-off, however. That’s because both play tonight — the Warriors, who have outscored their first three foes by almost 29 points per game, visit also-undefeated Brownstown Central while the Pioneers, who are outpointing their opponents by almost 24 a game, travel to winless Lanesville.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE (7-4, 1-2) AT COLUMBUS EAST (9-1, 1-0), 1:30 P.M. SATURDAY
The Red Devils, coming off a lopsided loss to defending Kentucky state champion Louisville Sacred Heart, face another stiff test when they visit the 4A No. 8 Olympians, who have won seven in a row since losing to seventh-ranked Fishers.
GIRLS: LOUISVILLE CENTRAL (2-2) AT SILVER CREEK (10-0), 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY NIGHT
The unbeaten Dragons, who beat one of Kentucky’s top teams (Bowling Green) last Friday night, will face off against another formidable foe from across the Ohio River when they entertain the Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.
Central has a talented team that lost by just three points to Sacred Heart in last season’s Seventh Region final.