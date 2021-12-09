BASKETBALL: 'Dogs, Highlanders have been dead-even in recent years

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.