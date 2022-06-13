INDIANAPOLIS — Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Branden Northern closed out their prep careers Saturday night.
The former Silver Creek standout point guards suited up for their respective Indiana All-Star teams for their final games against their Kentucky counterparts at the Southport Fieldhouse.
While Mason-Striverson and the Indiana girls lost 101-76, Northern and the Indiana boys completed the weekend sweep of the annual summer series with the boys from the Bluegrass with a 101-81 victory.
In the girls’ game, University of Kentucky-recruit Amiya Jenkins scored a game-high 31 points to lead the visitors to the win.
Kentucky’s 6-foot-6 center Gracie Merkle, who has signed with Bellarmine University, added 29 points and 14 rebounds against short-handed Indiana.
The Hoosier team played both Friday night’s game in Owensboro, Ky., and Saturday night’s game in Indianapolis, without Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson. The University of Connecticut-bound standout injured her elbow while practicing with the Huskies last week.
It was the final high school game for Mason-Striverson, who moved into the University of Evansville on Sunday.
In the boys’ game, Indiana University-bound C.J. Gunn tallied a team-high 21 points to lead four in double digits as the Hoosiers cruised to a 20-point triumph.
Ryan Conwell added 19 while Javan Buchanan and Peter Suder contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Indiana shot 47.4 percent (37 for 78) from the field and made 19 of its 21 free-throw attempts (90.5 percent) in the game.
Northern finished with five points, three assists, one steal and one rebound in the win. He was 2-for-4 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, in almost 18 minutes of action.
Northern, who tallied 10 points in Indiana’s win over Kentucky on Friday night, will next head to the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.