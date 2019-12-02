The Silver Creek boys remained No. 4 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll released Sunday night. The Dragons, the reigning Class 3A state champions, are behind a trio of 4A schools — No. 1 Lawrence Central, Bloomington South and Lawrence North — in the all-class poll. Silver Creek opened its season with a 75-40 win over Columbus East last Wednesday.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville, which was No. 6 in the IBCA preseason poll, moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week's rankings after its season-opening win over Cincinnati Woodward.
Floyd Central, which was No. 18 in the preseason poll, moved up two spots after beginning its season with a pair of victories.
On the girls' side, Jeffersonville remained No. 10 in the IBCA poll while Silver Creek dropped out of the Top 20 following its loss at North Harrison last Wednesday.
The Red Devils (7-1) are also No. 10 in the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association's Class 4A rankings while the Dragons (5-1) stayed No. 7 in 3A.
.
IBCA BOYS' POLL
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record and voting points:
1. Lawrence Central (19) 0-0 399
2. Bloomington South (1) 2-0 377
3. Lawrence North 0-0 359
4. Silver Creek 1-0 321
5. Jeffersonville 1-0 318
6. Culver Academies 2-0 271
7. Homestead 1-0 266
8. Brownsburg 2-0 236
9. Laf. Jefferson 1-0 199
10. Zionsville 1-0 197
11. Carmel 1-1 173
12. Warren Central 1-0 169
13. FW Blackhawk Christian 0-0 139
14. Cathedral 1-0 130
15. FW Snider 1-0 115
16. Floyd Central 2-0 84
17. Hamilton SE 1-1 80
18. Ben Davis 1-1 68
19. Heritage Hills 0-0 42
20. Indpls Attucks 1-1 41
Others receiving votes: 21st Century at Fall Creek, Avon, Barr-Reeve, Blackford, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, FW Carroll, Chesterton, Columbus North, Danville, Ev. Bosse, Ev. Reitz, Fishers, FW Northrop, Greensburg, Hanover Central, Chatard, Lafayette Central Catholic, Linton-Stockton, Mishawaka Marian, Munster, New Albany, North Posey, Pike, Shenandoah, SB St. Joseph, Westview.
.
IBCA GIRLS' POLL
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Top 20 poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, record and voting points:
1. Northwestern (14) 7-0 389
2. Crown Point (3) 9-0 359
3. Lawrence North (2) 8-0 356
4. Penn (1) 7-0 331
5. Homestead 5-0 321
6. Fishers 9-0 297
7. Hamilton SE 7-1 273
8. Center Grove 7-1 225
9. Brownsburg 6-2 217
10. Jeffersonville 7-1 201
11. Triton Central 8-0 192
12. North Central 4-2 155
13. WL Harrison 5-0 145
14. Benton Central 6-1 141
15. Salem 6-0 100
16. Carmel 3-3 78
17. Roncalli 4-2 50
18. Gibson Southern 5-0 45
19. Bedford NL 4-3 38
20. Lawrence Central 7-0 30
Others receiving votes: Angola, Avon, Ben Davis, FW Carroll, Castle, Columbus East, Columbus North, Danville, East Central, Elkhart Central, Ev. North, FW Bishop Dwenger, Greensburg, Heritage Christian, Cathedral, Knox, Linton-Stockton, Loogootee, Mishawaka Marian, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), North Harrison, North Judson, Norwell, Oregon-Davis, Portage, Silver Creek, South Bend St. Joseph, Vincennes Rivet, West Lafayette, Winchester.
.
ICGSA POLLS
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (7) 7-0 104 1
2. Lawrence North (1) 8-0 96 2
3. Crown Point (2) 9-0 86 3
4. Homestead (1) 5-0 76 4
5. Fishers 9-0 66 5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 7-1 53 7
7. Penn 7-0 52 6
8. Center Grove 7-1 23 10
9. Brownsburg 6-2 20 8
10. Jeffersonville 7-1 15 9
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison.
Class 3A
1. Gibson Southern (3) 5-0 96 3
2. Salem (6) 6-0 94 1
3. Benton Central (2) 6-1 91 2
4. Norwell 6-1 67 4
5. Mishawaka Marian 5-1 51 6
6. Winchester 7-0 46 10
7. Silver Creek 5-1 34 7
8. Heritage Christian 3-2 32 5
9. Evansville Memorial 2-0 16 NR
10. Danville 5-1 15 8
Others receiving votes: FW Bishop Dwenger, Greensburg, Angola, FW Bishop Luers, SB St. Joseph, Garrett, West Lafeyette, Chatard, Northwood, Washington, Vincennes Lincoln, Fort Wayne Concordia.
Class 2A
1. Triton Central (10) 8-0 108 1
2. Vincennes Rivet (1) 6-0 91 4
3. University 7-0 82 5
4. Shenandoah 6-0 68 6
5. Monroe Central 4-0 62 7
(tie) N. Judson 5-1 62 2
7. Linton-Stockton 6-2 51 3
8. Lafayette Central Catholic 4-2 17 9
(tie) Westville 8-0 17 NR
10. S. Knox 7-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lapel, South Central Union Mills, Covenant Christian, Eastern, Providence.
Class A
1. Loogootee (8) 5-0 102 1
2. Jac-Cen-Del (1) 5-1 88 2
3. Tecumseh (1) 2-1 75 3
4. Oregon-Davis 5-1 73 4
5. Trinity Lutheran 3-1 66 5
6. Morgan Twp. 5-1 48 6
7. Lanesville 8-2 34 7
8. Kouts 7-1 26 10
9. Greenwood Christian 3-2 23 8
10. Pioneer 4-1 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Orleans, Edinburgh, Bethesda Christian, North Miami, Southwestern Shelby, Union City, Springs Valley, Anderson Preparatory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.