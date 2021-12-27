Over the past four seasons the host Dragons have dominated their annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament.
Creek has captured the last four installments of the oldest continuous boys’ basketball holiday tourney in the state played at the same site in extremely impressive fashion, winning its eight games in that time by an average of 35.3 points.
However following the graduation of Dragon standouts Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi, this year’s edition of the tournament appears to be as wide open as it has been in some time.
Silver Creek (4-5), the two-time defending Class 3A state champion as well as the four-time reigning SCHT champ, will face Clarksville (2-4) at 6 p.m. in the first game, while Providence (5-2) will take on Charlestown (3-4) at around 7:30 p.m. in the second contest.
Tonight’s winners will face off at 7:30 p.m. in tomorrow’s championship game, while the losers will meet at 6 p.m. in the consolation contest.
The Pioneers, the only team with a winning record in the field, have to be considered the slight favorite. Providence is off to a solid start under third-year head coach Ryan Miller. The Pioneers, whose only losses have been to 3A Scottsburg and 4A Floyd Central, have a balanced attack that features junior wing Casey Kaelin and a host of others.
Providence is also the last team other than Silver Creek to win the tourney. The Pioneers defeated the Dragons 49-46 on Dec. 30, 2016 in the championship game that year.
Creek, though, has the tournament’s best player in Branden Northern.
The 6-foot senior point guard is averaging 27.4 points per game and last week Northern, who already is the program’s all-time assists leader, netted the 1,000th point of his career.
Since the tournament began in 1961, the Dragons lead the way with 28 titles. Providence is second with 14, followed by Charlestown (10) and Clarksville (eight).
Below is a quick look at this week’s other holiday tourneys/events that include teams from Clark and Floyd counties.
FLOYD IN LOGGAN INVITE
Floyd Central, which is off to a strong start, will take part in the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational today and tomorrow at North Central in Indianapolis. Jeffersonville was also scheduled to play in the round-robin event, but the Red Devils had to drop out after a member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Highlanders (5-1) are scheduled to play Pike (4-1) at 3:15 p.m. today before facing Avon (1-6) at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
The field also includes 2A No. 8 Park Tudor (3-1) and North Central (5-2).
LIONS AT NORTH DAVIESS
Rock Creek will play in the very strong eight-team Bobcat of Daviess County Classic at North Daviess today through Thursday.
The Lions (4-1) will face 3A No. 6 Brownstown Central (6-0) at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in their first game. If they win, they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. If they lose, they’ll play at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
The stacked field also includes the top three teams in Class A — the host, and top-ranked, Cougars (9-0), No. 2 Loogootee (8-2) and No. 3 No. 3 Barr-Reeve (6-2) — as well as 2A No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (6-0), Paoli (4-0) and South Knox (4-2).
CAI TRAVELS TO SOUTHRIDGE
Christian Academy will take part in the eight-team Baird Winter Classic, which will take place today through Thursday at Southridge
The Warriors (4-3) will face Eastern Greene (1-7) at noon today in the first game of the tourney. If they win, they’ll play at 3:30 p.m. tomorrow afternoon. If they lose, they’ll play at noon tomorrow. They’ll then have a final game Thursday.
The field also includes Class A No. 10 Orleans (6-1), Northeast Dubois (2-4), South Central (1-5), North Knox (6-2), Princeton (3-4) and the host Raiders (3-4).
MUSTANGS BOUND FOR MORRISTOWN
New Washington will compete in the seven-team Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday, at Morristown.
The Mustangs (2-4) will face South Dearborn (4-2) at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first game of the tourney.
The field also includes Randolph Southern (2-2), 2A No. 10 Covenant Christian (4-2), South Ripley (3-3), Clinton Prairie (8-0) and the host Yellow Jackets (0-6).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
DRAGONS HEAD TO VINCENNES
Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek will compete in the one-day, four-team Vincennes Lincoln Tournament on Wednesday.
The Dragons (13-1) will face 4A Franklin Central (2-9) at noon tomorrow in the second game of the tourney, after the host Alices (7-5) play Pike (7-5) at 10 a.m.
If the Dragons win they’ll play in the final at 8 p.m. If they lose, they’ll play in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
PIRATES TO PLAY AT SCOTTSBURG
Charlestown will compete in Scottsburg’s six-team Cheatham Classic today and tomorrow.
The Pirates (9-3) will play Indianapolis Chatard (5-6) at 10 a.m. this morning in the first game of the classic. They’ll then come back and face Lawrenceburg (8-5) at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. Charlestown will play a third game tomorrow.
The other teams in the field are East Central (8-3), Bloomington South (1-11) and the host Warriorettes (8-5).
JEFF TO HOST 1-DAY SHOOTOUT
Jeffersonville will host the one-day, 10-team BodyArmor Showcase on Wednesday.
The host Red Devils (7-6) will face Warren Central (7-6) at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in the second game, after Class A No. 2 Lanesville (13-1) takes on Henry County (Ky.) at noon in the first contest.
Columbus North (7-4) will meet Louisville Butler at 3 p.m. in the third game, followed by Lexington (Ky.) Henry Clay vs. Louisville Holy Cross and 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence (14-1) vs. Louisville Male in the final contest.
WARRIORS HEAD ACROSS THE RIVER
Christian Academy will compete in the four-team Ray Zellar Christmas Classic today and Wednesday at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
The Warriors (4-8) will face Prestonsburg (Ky.) at around 6:30 p.m. in the second game, after the host Wildcats face South Central (1-8) in the first contest.
Depending on tonight’s result, CAI will play in the final, or third-place game, tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.