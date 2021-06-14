Jaylen Fairman is Bellarmine-bound.
The recent Jeffersonville graduate, who sparked the Red Devils’ second-half surge that culminated in a sectional title, announced Monday evening that he has committed to the Knights.
“It’s a good school for me on, and off, the court,” Fairman said. “I like the coaching staff and all the guys on the team.”
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard averaged 13 points, 5.5 assists and 3.1 steals in 14 games for the Red Devils this past season.
“I had fun playing with Jeff,” Fairman said. “Playing for Coach (Andrew) Grantz and with the team was great. The bond was good on and off the court, so that helped us.”
Fairman began his high school career at Jeffersonville, where he was a member of the Red Devils’ 2019 sectional-title team, before transferring across the Ohio River to Jeffersontown. He averaged 10.6 points per game as a junior for the Chargers before transferring back to Jeff during his senior year. He became eligible shortly after the holiday break and made an immediate impact for the Devils.
Fairman helped Jeffersonville win nine of its final 10 regular-season games. Then, he averaged 16.3 points in a trio of sectional games.
Fairman had a game-high 18 points in the Red Devils’ 57-53 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional final. Then, he netted a game-best 19 in Jeff’s season-ending 51-50 loss to Bloomington South in the Class 4A Seymour Regional semifinals.
Fairman said his recruitment “picked up a lot after the season and (after) playing AAU a little bit,” and that he had been in contact with Columbia, USC, Miami of Ohio and VMI among others.
He’ll join Bellarmine, which went 14-8 this past season — its first in NCAA Division I — and averaged 74.3 points per game.
“It’s a fast-paced team and I like playing fast, getting up and down the court and defending, all of that,” said Fairman, who’ll join Providence graduate Juston Betz on the BU roster.
He’s also happy to get the opportunity to play close to home.
“It helps a lot because my family will get to come to games and I don’t have to go away so far,” Fairman said.
