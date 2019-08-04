LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central's Jake Heidbreder took MVP honors after scoring 14 points and leading four Indiana players in double figures Saturday night in the "Stars" boys' basketball game at the Battle of the Bridges.
But it was his Floyd Central teammate Grant Gohmann who notched 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, with seven coming in the final three minutes to help Indiana hold off a rally by Kentucky for a 69-64 victory.
Kentucky won the "Stars" girls' contest 64-51 against an Indiana squad led by Jeffersonville standout Nan Garcia's 23 points.
The girls' contest was tightly contested until Kentucky pulled ahead early in the second half, but the boys' game was all Indiana early.
Eight different players scored during a first quarter in which Indiana built a 26-11 lead. Jeffersonville's Jacob Jones paced his team with eight points in the period.
"Everybody just had a good feel for each other. Everybody knew how to play. It felt good," Jones said.
Heidbreder came off the bench to provide a spark late in the quarter, dishing to Christian Academy's T.J. Proctor for a layup that made it 22-10. North Harrison's 6-foot-10 junior Langdon Hatton scored for a 24-10 lead.
Heidbreder found his scoring touch in the second quarter with 10 of his team's 16 points in the period. One of his two 3-pointers and a 17-foot jumper stretched Indiana's lead to 38-14.
"Usually when I hit that first shot, I feel good for the rest of the game. It's a fun game to be a part of," said Heidbreder, who enjoyed his fellow Highlander helping finish off a Kentucky squad trying to rally.
Gohmann, who finished with 12 points, connected for a 3-pointer with 3:25 to go after Kentucky pulled within 62-58 and then made 2 for 3 at the free-throw line after drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt. Proctor set him up for another basket that got the Indiana lead back to double figures.
The 6-foot-6 senior is looking forward to getting back on the floor after missing the 2018-19 season due to injury.
"I had a really good summer this year. I played for Indiana Elite Southside. I love the Battle of the Bridges. You just have a good time when you come here and play. We had a really good group of guys," Gohmann said.
Christian Academy's Bailey Conrad started and scored nine points. New Albany's Jordan Thomas chipped in six.
In the girls Stars game, Kentucky led 30-29 at halftime before making a run to start the third quarter. Jeffersonville's Kelsie James hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-43 with 6:50 to go but Kentucky answered with another run.
New Silver Creek players — and former Louisville Male standouts — Kynidi Striverson and Alana Striverson chipped in nine points apiece for Indiana.
Alana Striverson hit a 3 to close the third quarter.
"If we'd have won it would have been better. It was a good game," Alana said. "It was fun playing against people that I'm close with and meeting some new people as well."
Striverson said she and her sister had a productive summer getting acclimated with Silver Creek.
"They were very welcoming. As soon as we came in, it was like we weren't even knew it all," she said. "They're really good people and we play good as a team."
As for Garcia, who finished her final AAU summer last month, she enjoyed the chance to battle against some of those former teammates.
"It was fun. It's just showcasing your talent and joking around. It was fun to play against some girls that I play with in AAU [for Kentucky Premier]," Garcia said.
Garcia has Division I offers from close to 20 women's basketball programs, with Big Ten offers from Purdue, Penn State and Illinois the latest in the mix.
"It's going to be an interesting fall. We'll know by the end of November for sure," she said.
In the Future Stars game, Clarksville junior Daevon Fuqua had a big first half and finished with 20 points, but Kentucky cruised to a 114-70 victory.
