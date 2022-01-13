Former New Albany boys’ basketball standout James “Jim” Henry, who once outscored Oscar Robertson in a state semifinal game, passed away last Saturday. He was 84.
Henry, who earned 11 varsity letters during his high school career, was a standout for the Bulldogs in the mid 1950s. As a senior he helped lead New Albany to the state semifinals.
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, which was led by Robertson, outlasted the ‘Dogs 79-67 in the first semi. Henry had a game-high 27 points, thanks to nine field goals and nine free throws, in the defeat. Robertson finished with 21 in the win and scored 30 that night in Attucks’ 97-74 victory over Gary Roosevelt in the state final.
That day Henry received the 1955 A.L. Trester Mental Attitude Award from the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee, the year after Milan’s Bobby Plump won the honor.
Following the season, Henry was named first-team All-State and was selected to the Indiana All-Star team.
After graduating from NAHS, Henry went on to a standout career at Vanderbilt University.
He scored 1,998 points (17.6 per game) for the Commodores. Henry was All-Southeastern Conference, as well as an honorable mention All-American, as a junior and senior.
Following the conclusion of his college career Henry was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in the sixth round of the 1959 NBA Draft, but elected to join the United States Navy.
After that, Henry earned his master’s degree from Stevens Institute of Technology before entering the business world. He later became at vice president at Owens-Illinois.
In 1980, Henry was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary team. In 2005, he was inducted into the Indiana hoops Hall.
Henry is survived by his wife, Sue, who he spent 62 years with, as well as their four children, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his brother, David.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Burial will follow in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park. The family asks that any memorial contributions by made in Henry’s name to the Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary St., PMB #202, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.